Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60 Year Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability

ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60-Year-Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability

The 60-year-old man reportedly replaced sodium chloride with sodium bromide after consulting with ChatGPT.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 August 2025 17:46 IST
ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60-Year-Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability

Photo Credit: Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk

Excessive consumption of sodium bromide can result in bromism, which is a lethal syndrome

Highlights
  • The person suffered from psychosis and other symptoms
  • It is unclear which version of ChatGPT was referred to for this
  • OpenAI released new Health capabilities with GPT-5
Advertisement

ChatGPT's health advice was the reason behind a man's trip to the hospital, as per a new case study. The study highlights that a 60-year-old person was suffering from rare metal poisoning, which resulted in a range of symptoms, including psychosis. The study also mentions that the poisoning, identified as being caused by long-term sodium bromide consumption, occurred because the patient took advice from ChatGPT about dietary changes. Interestingly, with GPT-5, OpenAI is now focusing on health-related responses from the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, promoting it as a key feature.

ChatGPT Said to Have Asked a Man to Replace Table Salt With Sodium Bromide

According to an Annals of Internal Medicine Clinical Cases report titled “A Case of Bromism Influenced by Use of Artificial Intelligence,” a person developed bromism after consulting the AI chatbot ChatGPT for health information.

The patient, a 60-year-old man with no past psychiatric or medical history, was admitted to the emergency room, concerned that he was being poisoned by his neighbour, the case study stated. He suffered from paranoia, hallucinations and suspicion of water despite being thirsty, insomnia, fatigue, issues with muscle coordination (ataxia), and skin changes, including acne and cherry angiomas.

After immediate sedation and running a series of tests, including consultation with the Poison Control Department, the medical professionals were able to diagnose the condition as bromism. This syndrome occurs after long-term consumption of sodium bromide (or any bromide salt).

According to the case study, the patient reported consulting ChatGPT to replace sodium chloride in his diet, and after receiving sodium bromide as an alternative, he began consuming it regularly for three months.

The study claims, based on the undisclosed timeline of the case, that either GPT-3.5 or GPT-4 was used to receive the consultation. However, the researchers note that they did not have access to the conversation log, so it is not possible to assess the prompt and response from the AI. It is likely that the man took ChatGPT's answer out of context.

“However, when we asked ChatGPT 3.5 what chloride can be replaced with, we also produced a response that included bromide. Though the reply stated that context matters, it did not provide a specific health warning, nor did it inquire about why we wanted to know, as we presume a medical professional would do,” the study added.

Live Science reached out to OpenAI for a comment. A company spokesperson reported directed the publication was directed to the company's terms of use, which state that one should not rely on output from ChatGPT as a “sole source of truth or factual information, or as a substitute for professional advice.

After prompt action and a treatment that lasted three weeks, the study claimed that the person began displaying improvements. “It is important to consider that ChatGPT and other AI systems can generate scientific inaccuracies, lack the ability to critically discuss results, and ultimately fuel the spread of misinformation,” the researchers said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ChatGPT, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro First Impressions

Related Stories

ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60-Year-Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Teased Again as iQOO Prepares to Launch Its Next Flagship Phone
  2. You Can Now Use Grok 4 AI Model for Free, No Need for Subscription
  3. Realme P4 Series To Launch in India On This Date; Price Range Revealed
  4. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Will Start on This Date
  5. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launched in India With Built-In Fan, 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Oppo K13x 5G Review
  7. These iPhone 17 Models Could Be More Expensive Than Last Year's Models
  8. Man Ends up in the Hospital After Seeking Health Advice from ChatGPT
  9. Sony WF-C710N Review: Best Noise Cancellation Deal from Sony
  10. Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Debut in India With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Live Image Surfaces on Safety Korea Database in Sign of Imminent Launch
  2. ChatGPT’s Health Advice Sends 60-Year-Old Man to the Hospital, Raises Questions on Its Reliability
  3. iPhone 17 Series to Debut at Higher Prices Than iPhone 16 Lineup, Analyst Says
  4. iPhone 17 Series Screen Protector Leak Hints at Display Sizes; iPhone 17 Air Could Surpass Pro Model in Size
  5. Gemini Live Integration With Google Calendar, Maps and Tasks App Finally Rolling Out
  6. Honor X7c 5G India Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 50-Megapixel Camera
  7. Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025 Date: Know More about Product Discounts and Bank Offers
  8. Tesla Opens First Experience Centre in New Delhi’s Aerocity; Four V4 Superchargers Established On-Site
  9. OpenAI Increases GPT-5 Thinking Usage Limit After Backlash from Users, But There's a Catch
  10. Apple's MacBook Pro With M6 Chip, OLED Display Could Launch by Early 2027: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »