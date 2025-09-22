Technology News
OpenAI, Jony Ive Reportedly Developing AI Speakers and Smart Glasses on the Back of Apple's Supply Chain

OpenAI could launch its AI smart speakers by the end of 2026 or in early 2027.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 September 2025 13:44 IST
Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI is also said to be poaching talent from Apple

Highlights
  • OpenAI has reportedly secured a deal with LuxShare to assemble the device
  • LuxShare also assembles iPhone devices and AirPods
  • OpenAI is reportedly also developing smart glasses and a digital recorder
OpenAI and LoveFrom are reportedly working together to build an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart speaker, but it is only one of the many planned devices. As per the report, the new products have been envisioned through a collaboration between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Jony Ive, the former Apple design head, and LoveFrom Founder. The duo is reportedly also considering launching smart glasses and an AI digital recorder. An AI Pin is also said to be in the works, but Ive is reportedly not excited about the device.

OpenAI to Reportedly Launch Multiple AI Devices

According to The Information (via The Verge), OpenAI's hardware ambitions are quite high. Earlier, Altman had claimed that the product being developed would become the “third core device a person would put on their desk after a MacBook Pro and an iPhone.” Now, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claims that one of those revolutionary products could be a smart speaker, while another purported device is said to be an AI digital recorder.

Not a lot is known about these devices at this time since the earliest launch timeline being reported is the end of 2026, so they have likely not even entered production at this point. Interestingly, two devices that have been mentioned now were previously dismissed by Altman. The Information claims that OpenAI is also developing an AI-integrated smart glasses, as well as an AI Pin, similar to the one made by Humane.

However, Altman had previously highlighted that the company was not developing a wearable device. Additionally, Ive previously expressed disdain about an AI Pin-like device. It is unclear whether Altman and Ive have reconsidered their AI ecosystem hardware or if the reported devices are incorrect.

OpenAI also appears to be going after Apple's supply chain companies to manufacture its devices. The ChatGPT maker has reportedly secured a contract with Luxshare, which also assembles iPhone devices and AirPods for the Cupertino-based tech giant. Additionally, the company is said to have approached Goertek, which is an assembler of HomePods and Apple Watches.

As per the report, the AI giant and LoveFrom's partnership has also been making attempts to poach Apple's talent. An unnamed source familiar with the matter told the publication that several employees from the company have switched to one of the two partnering companies. Tang Tan, Chief Hardware Officer at OpenAI, has reportedly promised Apple employees jumping ship that they will “encounter less bureaucracy and more collaboration at OpenAI.”

Further reading: Apple, Jony Ive, Sam Altman, AI, Artificial intelligence
