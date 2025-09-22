Xiaomi has announced the release schedule for its Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update, and the new software version will first be rolled out to the Xiaomi 15 series and Redmi K80 Pro smartphones, starting mid-October. By the end of next month, the Chinese smartphone maker will release the software version for its smartwatches, tablets, smart TVs, and a foldable phone, too. Although Xiaomi devices will start receiving the update from next month, some of the older smartphone models, smart TVs, and smartwatch variants will be updated by January 2026.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently published a detailed release schedule for the Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update, along with the names of the devices that will get the update. The company will start rolling out the latest software variant on October 15. Flagship models like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15S Pro, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15, Redmi K80 Pro, and Redmi K80 Extreme Edition will be the first smartphones to receive the update.

It is important to note that the Xiaomi 17 series, comprising the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, is also scheduled to launch in China this month, on September 25. It would be the company's flagship smartphone lineup, which will run the Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi's foldable phone, Mix Flip 2, will get the update on October 31, along with the Redmi K80 and the mid-range handset Civi 5 Pro. Apart from the phones, Xiaomi's Tablet 7 series, Redmi K Pad, Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series, and Watch S4 series will also receive the update on October 31.

However, the company's 2023 flagship phones, the Xiaomi 14 series and foldables, Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip, will get the HyperOS 3 update later, on November 15. Meanwhile, Redmi TV X 2025 Series, Redmi Display G Pro 27U, and Xiaomi Band 10 will get the new software variant on November 30.

Older flagships, such as the Xiaomi 13 series and Xiaomi 14 lineup, will also be eligible to receive the update. The Xiaomi 13 and 12 series will be updated in December 2025 and January 2026, respectively.