HyperOS 3 Update Release Timeline Revealed; Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi K80 Pro Among First Phones to Get Updates

Xiaomi had unveiled the HyperOS 3 skin for its devices on August 28.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 13:26 IST
HyperOS 3 Update Release Timeline Revealed; Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi K80 Pro Among First Phones to Get Updates

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 series will run Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box

Highlights
  • Redmi smart TVs will also get the HyperOS 3 update
  • Xiaomi 17 series will run HyperOS 3 out of the box
  • Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will get the update by October-end
Xiaomi has announced the release schedule for its Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update, and the new software version will first be rolled out to the Xiaomi 15 series and Redmi K80 Pro smartphones, starting mid-October. By the end of next month, the Chinese smartphone maker will release the software version for its smartwatches, tablets, smart TVs, and a foldable phone, too. Although Xiaomi devices will start receiving the update from next month, some of the older smartphone models, smart TVs, and smartwatch variants will be updated by January 2026. 

HyperOS 3 Update Release Timeline

The Chinese smartphone maker recently published a detailed release schedule for the Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update, along with the names of the devices that will get the update. The company will start rolling out the latest software variant on October 15. Flagship models like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15S Pro, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15, Redmi K80 Pro, and Redmi K80 Extreme Edition will be the first smartphones to receive the update.

It is important to note that the Xiaomi 17 series, comprising the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, is also scheduled to launch in China this month, on September 25. It would be the company's flagship smartphone lineup, which will run the Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi's foldable phone, Mix Flip 2, will get the update on October 31, along with the Redmi K80 and the mid-range handset Civi 5 Pro. Apart from the phones, Xiaomi's Tablet 7 series, Redmi K Pad, Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 series, and Watch S4 series will also receive the update on October 31.

However, the company's 2023 flagship phones, the Xiaomi 14 series and foldables, Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip, will get the HyperOS 3 update later, on November 15. Meanwhile, Redmi TV X 2025 Series, Redmi Display G Pro 27U, and Xiaomi Band 10 will get the new software variant on November 30.

Older flagships, such as the Xiaomi 13 series and Xiaomi 14 lineup, will also be eligible to receive the update. The Xiaomi 13 and 12 series will be updated in December 2025 and January 2026, respectively.

Xiaomi 15S Pro

Xiaomi 15S Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Xiaomi XRING 01
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3100x1440 pixels
Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Leica-camera-inspired design can turn heads
  • Excellent and bright display with Dolby Vision support
  • Superb camera setup and class-leading periscope output
  • Top-notch performance
  • The Photography Kit is an add-on for enthusiasts (sold separetly)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • AI features can be improved
  • Selfie camera is not flagship-grade
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi 15 Ultra review
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5410mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi HyperOS 3, Xiaomi HyperOS 3 update, Xiaomi 15 series, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15S Pro, Xiaomi 15, Redmi K80 Pro, Redmi K80 Extreme Edition, Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Ultra, Xiaomi 16 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
HyperOS 3 Update Release Timeline Revealed; Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Redmi K80 Pro Among First Phones to Get Updates
