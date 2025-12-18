Technology News
English Edition

Apple's Foldable iPhone Bears Resemblance to iPad Mini in Leaked CAD Renders

Foldable iPhone's external display reportedly measures 5.49 inches diagonally.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 December 2025 13:06 IST
Apple's Foldable iPhone Bears Resemblance to iPad Mini in Leaked CAD Renders

Apple's foldable iPhone could be slim like the iPhone Air (pictured) when unfolded

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The foldable iPhone is said to feature 7.76-inch main screen
  • The foldable iPhone appears to have two outward-facing cameras
  • In the unfolded state, the handset is reportedly 4.8mm thin
Advertisement

Apple is expected to unveil its long-awaited foldable iPhone next year alongside the iPhone 18 family. We've seen multiple rumours about its technical specifications and the supposed release dates of the foldable iPhone previously. Most recently, alleged computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the device have leaked online, offering a glimpse into the possible design. The foldable phone, which is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in late 2026, appears to have an iPad mini-like design.

iPhone Fold Design (Expected)

CAD renders sourced from accessory manufacturers and leaked by iPhone-ticker.de show Apple's first foldable iPhone in the fully opened form, with a smaller external display and rear panel. In the folded form, it is said to measure 83.8mm (width), 9.6mm (thickness), and 120.6mm (height). A 1.8mm hinge section is visible when folded.

iphone fold iphoneticker Foldable iPhone

Photo Credit: iPhone-ticker.de

 

The foldable iPhone appears to have two outward-facing cameras. The main screen has a hole punch for its front camera. The external screen is 139.4 millimetres (5.4 inches) diagonally and has a resolution of 2,088x1,422 pixels. This aligns with previous rumours about a 5.5-inch screen.

The CAD-based renders suggest that the unfolded screen almost resembles an iPad Mini with a 7.76-inch screen measuring 167.6x120.6mm. The foldable iPhone's inner display is said to have a resolution of 2,713x 1,920 pixels, giving it a tablet-like aspect ratio.

In the unfolded state, the handset is reportedly 4.8mm thin, excluding the camera bump, making it thinner than the iPhone Air, which has a 5.64mm thin profile. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.2mm in thickness in the unfolded state.

Apple is speculated to launch the foldable offering in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 lineup. The handset is rumoured to come with a price tag of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,74,000). The frame of the phone could be made of a combination of titanium and aluminium

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone Fold, Apple Foldable iPhone, Foldable iPhone, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco M8 Series Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Feature a Redesigned Camera Module
Pornhub User Data Reportedly Stolen by Hacker Group ShinyHunters, Threaten to Expose

Related Stories

Apple's Foldable iPhone Bears Resemblance to iPad Mini in Leaked CAD Renders
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R With 7,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Debuts at This Price
  2. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched in India With 10,050mAh Battery, 5G Connectivity
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra With Leica-Tuned Cameras Confirmed to Launch Soon
  4. OnePlus 15R Review
  5. The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom OTT Release Date: Know When
  6. JWST observations may unlock new clues about dark matter
  7. Gemini 3 Flash Arrives as Google's Latest High-Speed, Low-Cost AI Model
  8. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: What We Know So Far
  9. Vivo V70 Stops By US FCC Database Along With RAM and Storage Details
  10. Google Pay Brings Its First Co-Branded UPI-Powered Digital Credit Card
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethirneechal Thodargiradhu Now Streaming on SunNXT: What You Need to Know
  2. The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Japanese Anime Series Online
  3. Easygoing Defense by the Optimistic Lord Anime to Stream on Crunchyroll in January 2026
  4. Eko OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Pornhub User Data Reportedly Stolen by Hacker Group ShinyHunters, Threaten to Expose
  6. Apple's Foldable iPhone Bears Resemblance to iPad Mini in Leaked CAD Renders
  7. Poco M8 Series Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Feature a Redesigned Camera Module
  8. OnePlus Watch Lite Launched With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. Crystal Dynamics' 2013 Tomb Raider Reboot Is Coming to Mobile Devices Next Year
  10. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Launch Timeline Confirmed; Will Feature Leica-Tuned Cameras: Expected Features, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »