Apple is expected to unveil its long-awaited foldable iPhone next year alongside the iPhone 18 family. We've seen multiple rumours about its technical specifications and the supposed release dates of the foldable iPhone previously. Most recently, alleged computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the device have leaked online, offering a glimpse into the possible design. The foldable phone, which is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in late 2026, appears to have an iPad mini-like design.

iPhone Fold Design (Expected)

CAD renders sourced from accessory manufacturers and leaked by iPhone-ticker.de show Apple's first foldable iPhone in the fully opened form, with a smaller external display and rear panel. In the folded form, it is said to measure 83.8mm (width), 9.6mm (thickness), and 120.6mm (height). A 1.8mm hinge section is visible when folded.

Photo Credit: iPhone-ticker.de

The foldable iPhone appears to have two outward-facing cameras. The main screen has a hole punch for its front camera. The external screen is 139.4 millimetres (5.4 inches) diagonally and has a resolution of 2,088x1,422 pixels. This aligns with previous rumours about a 5.5-inch screen.

The CAD-based renders suggest that the unfolded screen almost resembles an iPad Mini with a 7.76-inch screen measuring 167.6x120.6mm. The foldable iPhone's inner display is said to have a resolution of 2,713x 1,920 pixels, giving it a tablet-like aspect ratio.

In the unfolded state, the handset is reportedly 4.8mm thin, excluding the camera bump, making it thinner than the iPhone Air, which has a 5.64mm thin profile. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.2mm in thickness in the unfolded state.

Apple is speculated to launch the foldable offering in September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 lineup. The handset is rumoured to come with a price tag of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,74,000). The frame of the phone could be made of a combination of titanium and aluminium