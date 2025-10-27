Technology News
OpenAI Could Show Ads on ChatGPT Based on What It Knows About You: Report

Ads on ChatGPT are said to be the vision of OpenAI's CEO of Applications, Fidji Simo.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 15:24 IST
OpenAI Could Show Ads on ChatGPT Based on What It Knows About You: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

Some OpenAI focus groups reportedly believe ChatGPT already shows ads

Highlights
  • Sam Altman recently said ads are “not a nonstarter”
  • OpenAI’s ex-Meta employees are reportedly in favour of showing ads
  • Former Meta employees reportedly make up 20 percent of OpenAI workforce
OpenAI's plans to bring ads to ChatGPT are reportedly taking hold within the company. As per the report, several employees in leadership positions view ads on the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot platform as an opportunity, and have even pushed to show users targeted ads based on the chatbot's memory and user data. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also shifted from his stance of ads being the last resort, with his recent comments hinting at a favourable outlook. Notably, the pro-ad group within the company is said to be composed of former Meta employees.

OpenAI Could Reportedly Show Targeted Ads on ChatGPT

According to The Information, the San Francisco-based AI giant is considering showing targeted ads to users. Citing an unnamed employee familiar with the discussions, the publication claimed that ads on ChatGPT could be based on the chatbot's memory feature, which allows it to remember certain details about the user.

Based on earlier reports, the AI firm has been considering bringing ads to the platform for quite some time. But now, it appears the conversations have reached an advanced stage, with the company considering using user data for this. The AI giant has reportedly also asked its focus groups about ads, and the findings reveal that some users believe ChatGPT already shows ads. This information is said to be used to convince the decision makers to add advertisements.

Interestingly, the OpenAI employees reportedly pushing for ads are all former Meta workers, and they view ads as an opportunity. Around 630 former Meta employees are reportedly part of OpenAI at present, representing nearly 20 percent of its total workforce. One of the most prominent names from this group is Fidji Simo, the CEO of Applications, who is also looking to hire a Chief of Monetisation for the company.

The report also highlights that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's stance on advertising has also changed over the last few months. In March 2024, Altman called ads a “momentary industry” during an interview with Lex Fridman. In December 2024, he reiterated his stance, calling ads a “last resort for us,” during a fireside chat at Harvard University.

However, in October, the OpenAI CEO said in a podcast with Andreessen Horowitz that he finds ads “somewhat distasteful but not a nonstarter.”

