Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Whistleblowers Claim Firm Made Employees Sign ‘Illegally Restrictive’ NDAs: Report

OpenAI Whistleblowers Claim Firm Made Employees Sign ‘Illegally Restrictive’ NDAs: Report

Several anonymous whistleblowers have asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to probe OpenAI's use of illegal NDAs.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 July 2024 10:23 IST
OpenAI Whistleblowers Claim Firm Made Employees Sign ‘Illegally Restrictive’ NDAs: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/Shantanu Kumar

Whistleblowers have reportedly also provided the SEC documents about OpenAI’s violation in employing NDAs

Highlights
  • A separate formal complaint about the OpenAI violation was also filed
  • Whistleblowers reportedly asked SEC to take swift and aggressive steps
  • OpenAI employees recently signed an open letter claiming similar issues
Advertisement

OpenAI has reportedly been accused of using “illegally restrictive” non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) by a group of whistleblowers, who have written a letter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), urging the agency to take “swift and aggressive” steps to stop the practice within the company. Last month, a group of anonymous former and current employees of the company wrote an open letter highlighting the lack of oversight in building safe artificial intelligence (AI) models and urging employers to create better whistleblower protection policies.

Whistleblowers Says OpenAI NDAs Are Restrictive

The Washington Post obtained a letter from a group of anonymous individuals describing themselves as whistleblowers, addressed to SEC chair Gary Gensler. The letter states that OpenAI has required its employees to sign illegally restrictive NDAs. The letter mentions that these NDAs prohibit and discourage both employees and investors from communicating with the SEC about security violations.

The letter alleged that the NDA requires both employees and investors of the company to obtain consent before reaching out to federal agencies. Whistleblowers have reportedly also sent a separate, formal complaint about OpenAI along with documents as evidence of the company's wrongdoing.

In the letter, the group urges the SEC to begin an investigation into the matter. A spokesperson for Senator Chuck Grassley told TechCrunch that the letter was received by the SEC and copies of it were sent to Congress.

The whistleblowers also said that there is an urgent need for intervention, claiming there are severe risks attached to building AI systems and the irregularities at the company required that the employees could communicate with federal institutions. It could not be ascertained whether the whistleblowers are currently working at OpenAI, or whether they were former employees.

Last month a group of former and current OpenAI employees wrote an open letter warning about the perils of AI and the need for better scrutiny when building such technologies. The letter also highlighted that the oversight into the matter was negligible and the employees needed better whistleblower protection policies to be able to come out and speak freely. Recently, a separate report also claimed that OpenAI employees found the safety and security protocol for GPT-4o to be insufficient.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
FICCI Lists Pro-Blockchain Suggestions Ahead of Upcoming Union Budget: Details

Related Stories

OpenAI Whistleblowers Claim Firm Made Employees Sign ‘Illegally Restrictive’ NDAs: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Makes It Easier to Access Frequent Chats With Favourites Filter
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Goes Official in India
  3. OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  4. Xiaomi Mix Flip Design, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch on July 19
  5. HMD Is Gearing Up to Launch Its First-Ever Smartphones in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mix Flip Design, Key Specifications Including Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Revealed Ahead of July 19 Launch
  2. Anthropic Launches Android App for Claude AI Assistant, Powers It With Claude 3.5 Sonnet
  3. OpenAI Whistleblowers Claim Firm Made Employees Sign ‘Illegally Restrictive’ NDAs: Report
  4. WhatsApp Lets Users Set Contacts as Favourites in Chats and Calls for Quick Access With Latest Update
  5. FICCI Lists Pro-Blockchain Suggestions Ahead of Upcoming Union Budget: Details
  6. Redmi Pad SE 4G India Launch Date Set for July 29; Design, Colour Options Teased
  7. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 3K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Sony Xperia 5 VI Alleged Cases Listed on German Retailer Site; Suggests Similar Design to Its Predecessor
  10. Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ AI PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »