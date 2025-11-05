Moto G Play (2026) and Moto G (2026) have been launched in select global markets as the latest budget-friendly smartphones from Motorola. The new Moto G series smartphones feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets and 5,200 mAh batteries. The new models ship with Android 16 and 6.7-inch LCD panels with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating. The Moto G (2025) has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit, while the Moto G Play (2026) features a 32-megapixel rear camera unit. Both models have a water-repellent design and NFC connectivity.

Moto G (2026), Moto G Play (2026) Price and Availability

Moto G (2026) is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in the US. Customers in Canada and the US won't be able to buy it until December 11, when it will go on sale via Motorola.com, followed by Best Buy, Amazon and other retail outlets like Verizon, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, Simple Mobile and more on January 15, 2026.

On the other hand, the Moto G Play (2026) is priced at $169.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000) in the US. It is confirmed to be available in the US and Canada from November 13. In the US, it will be sold via the company website, Best Buy and Amazon, Metro by T-Mobile and more.

The Moto G (2026) is offered in Pantone Slipstream and Pantone Cattleya Orchid colourways. The Moto G Play (2026), in contrast, is available in Pantone Tapestry shade.

Availability of both handsets will be expanded to more carriers including Cricket Wireless, Optimum Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Verizon Prepaid, Visible, Simple Mobile, Tracfone, Walmart Family, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, and Boost Mobile in the coming months.

Moto G (2026) Specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM) Moto G runs on Android 16 and features a 6.7-inch HD+ (1,604×720 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 263ppi pixel density. The display has 84 percent screen to body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Moto G (2026) is powered by an octa core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The built-in storage can be expanded up to 1TB through a MicroSD card.

For optics, the Moto G (2026) has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and support for Quad Pixel technology. The camera unit also includes a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.5 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel front facing camera.

Connectivity options on the Moto G (2026) include 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headset jack and Wi-Fi 5. It has a water-repellent design and packs stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Sensors built-in include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, proximity, fingerprint reader, SAR sensor, e-compass, barometer. The handset also features a face unlock feature and include Motorola's ThinkShield security.

The Moto G (2026) houses a 5,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The battery is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge. It measures 167.15×76.40×8.44mm and weighs 202g.

Moto G Play (2026) Specifications

Moto G Play (2026) has the same SIM, software, screen and chipset as the Moto G (2026) model. The Moto G Play (2026) runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with 4GB RAM, but it packs 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB (via a MicroSD card slot).

Moto G Play (2026)

Photo Credit: Motorola

The rear camera unit of Moto G Play (2026) boasts a 32-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Sensors and connectivity options on the Moto G Play (2026) are identical to the Moto G (2026). It also offers NFC connectivity and has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset has a water-repellent build and houses a 5,200mAh battery with 18W charging support. It measures 167.15×76.40×8.44mm and weighs 202g.