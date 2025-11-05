Apple is known for its high-end product lineup and offers multiple models. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly working on a more affordable MacBook aimed at students, casual users, and budget-conscious businesses. The upcoming device is expected to compete directly with Chromebooks and entry-level Windows laptops. Apple may equip the low-cost laptop model with a scaled-down LCD screen. It could use a processor similar to those found in iPhones. The screen of the upcoming device could be smaller than the 13.6-inch display of the MacBook Air.

Apple Could Finally Enter the Low-Cost Laptop Market

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Apple is gearing up to enter the low-cost laptop market for the first time, with a budget Mac. The new device, code-named J700, is reportedly in the testing phase at Apple and in early production with overseas suppliers.

Apple will reportedly launch the affordable Mac model in the first half of 2026. The upcoming device, designed for students, businesses and casual users and potential iPad buyers, will likely be priced under $1,000 (roughly Rs. 88,000).

The device will reportedly be equipped with scaled-down components, including a lower-end LCD screen, which is expected to be smaller than the 13.6-inch MacBook Air. It is said to run on an iPhone processor, instead of an M-series chip. If this turns out to be true, this would be the first time Apple has used a smartphone chip in a Mac. The report claims that internal testing suggests the iPhone chip can outperform even the M1 chip found in recent MacBooks.

Offering a low-cost laptop could help Apple compete with Chromebooks and midrange Windows laptops. The Chromebook models running Google's Chrome OS have gained strong traction in the market, especially in education.

Currently, the M4-powered MacBook Air priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 88,000) is Apple's most affordable Mac. It is available for educational customers for a discounted rate of $899 (roughly Rs. 79,700). In contrast, Chromebooks cost around $600 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for high-end models.

The price of the new MacBook will reportedly fall in a similar range, but it is expected to offer better battery life, improved flexibility with macOS software and an integrated keyboard to impress students and folks who need a device for basic functions like browsing, documentation and light media editing