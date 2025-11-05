Technology News
English Edition

Apple's Low-Cost MacBook Will Reportedly Launch in 2026: Expected Price, Specifications

Apple's low-cost Mac laptop, codenamed J700, is reportedly in testing at the company.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 11:13 IST
Apple's Low-Cost MacBook Will Reportedly Launch in 2026: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple will reportedly launch the affordable Mac model in the first half of 2026

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple's low-cost Mac laptop could use a lower-end LCD panel
  • The screen is likely to be the smallest of any current Mac models
  • Launch of new model could mark a significant shift in Apple's strategy
Advertisement

Apple is known for its high-end product lineup and offers multiple models. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly working on a more affordable MacBook aimed at students, casual users, and budget-conscious businesses. The upcoming device is expected to compete directly with Chromebooks and entry-level Windows laptops. Apple may equip the low-cost laptop model with a scaled-down LCD screen. It could use a processor similar to those found in iPhones. The screen of the upcoming device could be smaller than the 13.6-inch display of the MacBook Air.

Apple Could Finally Enter the Low-Cost Laptop Market

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Apple is gearing up to enter the low-cost laptop market for the first time, with a budget Mac. The new device, code-named J700, is reportedly in the testing phase at Apple and in early production with overseas suppliers.

Apple will reportedly launch the affordable Mac model in the first half of 2026. The upcoming device, designed for students, businesses and casual users and potential iPad buyers, will likely be priced under $1,000 (roughly Rs. 88,000).

The device will reportedly be equipped with scaled-down components, including a lower-end LCD screen, which is expected to be smaller than the 13.6-inch MacBook Air. It is said to run on an iPhone processor, instead of an M-series chip. If this turns out to be true, this would be the first time Apple has used a smartphone chip in a Mac. The report claims that internal testing suggests the iPhone chip can outperform even the M1 chip found in recent MacBooks.

Offering a low-cost laptop could help Apple compete with Chromebooks and midrange Windows laptops. The Chromebook models running Google's Chrome OS have gained strong traction in the market, especially in education.

Currently, the M4-powered MacBook Air priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 88,000) is Apple's most affordable Mac. It is available for educational customers for a discounted rate of $899 (roughly Rs. 79,700). In contrast, Chromebooks cost around $600 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for high-end models.

The price of the new MacBook will reportedly fall in a similar range, but it is expected to offer better battery life, improved flexibility with macOS software and an integrated keyboard to impress students and folks who need a device for basic functions like browsing, documentation and light media editing

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Budget Mac, Chromebooks, Mac laptop, Apple MacBook, Windows, MacBook Air
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Usurae Streaming Now on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Romance Drama Movie Online
WhatsApp Launches Apple Watch App With Support for Voice Messages, Chat History and Reactions

Related Stories

Apple's Low-Cost MacBook Will Reportedly Launch in 2026: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G67 Power 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Renders With Rounder Corners
  3. WhatsApp's Apple Watch App Is Finally Out: Check Features, Compatibility
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 PC Specifications, Preloading Times Revealed
  5. Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja's Superhero Drama Online
  6. Moto G67 Power 5G Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Moto G Play (2026), Moto G (2026) With Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Proposes Play Store Reforms in Settlement With Fortnite Maker Epic Games
  2. Scientists Recreate Cosmic ‘Fireballs’ in Lab to Solve Mystery of Missing Gamma Rays
  3. Realme UI 7.0 Launched With Light Glass Design, AI Notify Brief and AI Gaming Coach: See Eligible Phones, Beta Release Schedule
  4. iOS 26.2 Beta 1 Rolled Out to Developers With Enhanced Safety Alerts, Reminder Alarms
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Design Renders That Hint at Rounder Corners
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 PC Specifications, Preloading Times Revealed; Activision Confirms Handheld Support
  7. Silicon Carbide-Based Motor Drive Enables a Smaller, Lighter Electric Aircraft Engine
  8. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Key Features Leaked; May Be Equipped With Up to 16GB of RAM
  9. Moto G67 Power 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera: Price, Specifications
  10. Southern Taurid Meteor Shower 2025 Promises Bright Fireballs in a Rare Swarm Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »