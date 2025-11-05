Moto G67 Power 5G is set to launch in India at 12pm (noon) today. The phone will be offered in the country via Motorola's website and Flipkart. It will be available in three Pantone-curated colour options and two storage configurations. Recently, the phone was listed on the Motorola India website, revealing the key specifications of the handset in full. It will be powered by an octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Moto G67 Power 5G Launch Details

The tech firm recently announced that the Moto G67 Power 5G will launch in India on November 5 at 12pm IST. The company has yet to schedule a livestream for its upcoming phone on its YouTube channel.

While details of the Moto G67 5G Power pricing and availability are still under wraps, some information about its specifications and features are now listed on the Motorola India website.

Moto G67 Power 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

Moto G67 Power 5G price in India has yet to be revealed. However, its listing on the company's website in India suggests that the phone will be available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations.

The upcoming smartphone will go on sale in the country via Flipkart and the company's online store in Pantone Parachute Purple, Pantone Blue Curacao, and Pantone Cilantro colourways.

Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Moto G67 Power 5G will be a dual-SIM handset that will ship with Android 15-powered Hello UX. The company has promised that the phone will receive the Android 16 upgrade. It will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 391ppi pixel density, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 7i drop and scratch protection. The phone will also ship with MIL-810H military grade protection, along with an IP64 rating for dust and splash protection. It will get a plastic frame and a vegan leather body.

Powering the upcoming Moto G67 Power 5G will be Qualcomm's octa core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The chipset is teased to be paired with an Adreno GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded by up to 24GB with RAM Boost. It will support Smart Connect, three-finger screenshot, chop twice to turn on the flashlight, Twist to Open Camera, and Family Space 3.0 features.

For optics, the Moto G67 Power 5G will carry an AI Photo Enhancement Engine-powered triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Sony LYT-600 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, and a 2-in-1 Flicker camera. On the front, it will feature a 32-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera, housed inside a hole-punch cutout. All cameras on the handset will be capable of recording 4K resolution videos. It will also support Dual Capture, Night Vision, and Google Lens.

It will also pack a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, which is claimed to offer up to 58 hours of battery life, with 30W wired fast charging support. Moto's upcoming phone also gets a fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. The Moto G67 Power 5G will also offer a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.