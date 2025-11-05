The Redmi Turbo 5 has appeared on the 3C certification site, hinting at an imminent launch. A tipster claims the purported handset, listed under model number 2511FRT34C, will likely debut in China this month and may launch globally as the Poco X8 Pro. Leaks suggest the phone will feature MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 chipset, a large battery with 8,000mAh or 9,000mAh capacity, and a metal frame with IP68 dust and water protection. Recent certifications indicate it will feature a 100W fast charging and also indicate that Xiaomi's next Turbo-series smartphone is nearing its official announcement.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed in an X (formerly Twitter) post that the Redmi Turbo 5, carrying the model number 2511FRT34C, is likely to launch in China this month. He added that the handset may debut globally as the Poco X8 Pro.

According to the tipster, the Redmi Turbo 5 could be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 SoC, built on TSMC's 3nm process. The chipset features an all-big core setup with one 3.4GHz Cortex-A725, three additional A725 cores, and four efficiency-tuned A725 cores, paired with a Mali-G720 GPU clocked at 1500MHz.

The tipster also claimed that the device may pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The handset has appeared on China's 3C certification database as well, which lists an MDY-18-EW charger capable of 100W fast charging, further reinforcing this claim.

Other leaks, however, suggest that the Redmi Turbo 5 might include an even larger 9,000mAh battery, which, if true, will be a notable upgrade from the Turbo 4's 6,550mAh unit with 90W charging. Reports also mention a 10,000mAh battery currently being tested in labs, hinting at potential future innovations.

Some leaks suggest that the Redmi Turbo 5 may feature a 6.5-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution, a metal frame, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. While there is no official launch date yet, the 3C certification indicates that it will be unveiled soon. Earlier reports had suggested an early 2026 launch timeline for the device.

