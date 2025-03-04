Technology News
Oppo Announces Gemini Integration Across First-Party Apps, Unveils New AI Features at MWC 2025

Oppo said Google Gemini will soon take action across native Oppo apps, such as Notes, Calendar, and Clock.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 19:03 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo is working closely with MediaTek to optimise chips for real-time AI processing

Highlights
  • Oppo is implementing Private Computing Cloud for privacy and security
  • The company said it will release one AI update per month
  • At MWC 2025, it previewed AI Call Translator and AI VoiceScribe
Oppo announced several new artificial intelligence (AI) developments on Monday at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The company announced that Google's Gemini will be integrated with its first-party apps, offering greater usability when users access Gemini AI assistant. Additionally, the company also previewed a couple of new AI features that will be released in the coming months. For privacy and security, Oppo is also offering confidential computing via its new Private Computing Cloud which is powered by Google Cloud.

Oppo Is Giving Gemini Access to Its Apps

In a press release, Oppo highlighted that it wanted to evolve the consumer-centric AI experience from functional-level to system-level. As part of the process, the company is now deeply integrating Google's Gemini AI across its smartphones. Oppo's first-party apps such as Notes, Calendar, and Clock will now be integrated with Gemini, and the AI assistant will be able to take actions involving them.

This means, users will soon be able to ask Gemini to create a new note, a calendar event, or an alarm, and the AI assistant will be able to complete these tasks. Oppo said these new capabilities are being added alongside the company's existing support for Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash models in its AI phones.

Oppo Introduces Private Computing Cloud

Focused on privacy and security, Oppo is now implementing a confidential computing system powered by Google Cloud. The company calls it Private Computing Cloud (PCC), which sounds similar to Apple's Private Cloud Compute system announced last year. Oppo did not delve deeper into how the confidential cloud processing will work. Initially, the tech giant will power AI Recording Summary, AI Search, AI Studio, and AI Call Summary will be processed via PCC.

Oppo also highlighted that its current AI development strategy is focused on three pillars — AI productivity, AI creativity, and AI imaging. To bring new AI experiences under this umbrella, the company is working with chipmaker MediaTek to optimise chips for real-time AI processing while maintaining energy efficiency.

Oppo's Upcoming AI Features

Apart from these, the consumer tech brand also announced that it is updating its AI feature deployment strategy. Going forward, Oppo will release an average of one new AI update every month. Some of the upcoming updates will include innovations such as AI Search and integration of Oppo apps with Gemini. These will first be rolled out to the Oppo Find N5.

Oppo also previewed two new AI features that users can look forward to. First is AI Call Translator, which will interpret calls in multiple languages in real-time. The feature will enable users to understand calls from people who speak a different language. The second is AI VoiceScribe, which will offer multi-use voice summarisation across voice calls, online meetings, and more.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
