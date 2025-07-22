Oppo launched the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro in China on Monday. Gadgets 360 has now learned from sources that the company will soon bring the handsets to India. The Indian variants could be similar to their Chinese counterparts. The Oppo K13 Turbo series phones are equipped with inbuilt fans for active cooling. The India launch of the smartphones will expand the Oppo K13 lineup in the country. The base Oppo K13 5G and the K13x 5G variants were introduced in India in April and June, respectively.

Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro May Launch in India Soon

Gadgets 360 has learned from sources that the Oppo K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro will launch in India in early August. We can expect to learn the exact launch date soon. The Indian variants of the smartphones are expected to have similar features to their Chinese versions, including the active fan cooling technology. The designs of the phones are expected to remain the same as well.

The standard Oppo K13 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, and the Pro variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Both are backed by 7,000mAh batteries with 80W fast charging support and ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0. They sport 6.80-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED displays, 50-megapixel dual rear camera units, and 16-megapixel selfie shooters.

Oppo K13 Turbo series is claimed to support up to three hours of continuous gaming with stable thermal management. The cooling system includes air ducts, inbuilt fans, and 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber. They are said to meet IPX6+IPX8+IPX9 ratings for water resistance. They have in-display fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication.

In China, the Oppo K13 Turbo starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,600) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the Pro variant costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the same configuration.