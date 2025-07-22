Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • [Exclusive] Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro With Active Cooling to Launch in India in Early August

[Exclusive] Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro With Active Cooling to Launch in India in Early August

Oppo K13 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, and the Pro variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2025 14:34 IST
[Exclusive] Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro With Active Cooling to Launch in India in Early August

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K13 Turbo series phones were launched in China on July 21

Highlights
  • Oppo K13 Turbo series have a 7,000 sq mm VC cooling chamber
  • The smartphones are equipped with inbuilt fans for active cooling
  • The K13 Turbo series pack 7,000mAh batteries with 80W charging
Advertisement

Oppo launched the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro in China on Monday. Gadgets 360 has now learned from sources that the company will soon bring the handsets to India. The Indian variants could be similar to their Chinese counterparts. The Oppo K13 Turbo series phones are equipped with inbuilt fans for active cooling. The India launch of the smartphones will expand the Oppo K13 lineup in the country. The base Oppo K13 5G and the K13x 5G variants were introduced in India in April and June, respectively.

Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro May Launch in India Soon

Gadgets 360 has learned from sources that the Oppo K13 Turbo and the K13 Turbo Pro will launch in India in early August. We can expect to learn the exact launch date soon. The Indian variants of the smartphones are expected to have similar features to their Chinese versions, including the active fan cooling technology. The designs of the phones are expected to remain the same as well.

The standard Oppo K13 Turbo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, and the Pro variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Both are backed by 7,000mAh batteries with 80W fast charging support and ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0. They sport 6.80-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED displays, 50-megapixel dual rear camera units, and 16-megapixel selfie shooters.

Oppo K13 Turbo series is claimed to support up to three hours of continuous gaming with stable thermal management. The cooling system includes air ducts, inbuilt fans, and 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber. They are said to meet IPX6+IPX8+IPX9 ratings for water resistance. They have in-display fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication.

In China, the Oppo K13 Turbo starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,600) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the Pro variant costs CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the same configuration.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo K13 Turbo, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Oppo K13 Turbo India Launch, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro India Launch, Oppo K13 Turbo Features, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Features, Oppo K13 Turbo Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s Flexible AMOLED Display Survives 5 Lakh Folds: All Details
WhatsApp for Windows Replaces Native App With WhatsApp Web Version on Latest Beta Release

Related Stories

[Exclusive] Oppo K13 Turbo, K13 Turbo Pro With Active Cooling to Launch in India in Early August
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »