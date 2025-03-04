Xiaomi has announced discounts on a wide range of smartphone models as part of its Holi sale. As part of the offers, the company introduces a discount on the Redmi Note 14 5G which is now available at a lower price than its listed MRP. Other smartphones, including the Redmi Note 13 series and the Redmi 13C 4G are also available with a discount. Buyers can also take advantage of additional discount coupons as well as bank offers to further reduce the prices.

Discounts During Xiaomi Holi Sale

Redmi Note 14 5G had a launch price of Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB configuration in India. However, Xiaomi has introduced a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the phone and it is currently retailing for Rs. 17,999 on the brand's website. Similar discount also applies to other variants of the handset.

Meanwhile, prices of the Redmi Note 13 series have been lowered too. Launched for Rs. 31,999, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G now costs Rs. 28,999. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, launched at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 25,999, are selling for Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 22,999, respectively.

Xiaomi has also announced a limited-time Holi offer on the Redmi 13C 4G. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the phone is usually priced at Rs. 7,999 but can be purchased for Rs. 7,499 during the sale.

As part of the offers, the Chinese OEM is also bundling phones with accessories. Customers can get a bundle of Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Redmi Buds 5 at Rs. 26,798. Meanwhile, a combo of the Redmi Note 13 5G's 12 GB + 256 GB variant and the Redmi Buds 5 costs Rs. 23,798.

In addition to price cuts, buyers can also take advantage of bank discounts on Xiaomi smartphones. Xiaomi is offering discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on ICICI Bank Debit, Credit, and EMI transactions.