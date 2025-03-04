Technology News
Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 13 Series and Other Phones

Xiaomi is offering discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on ICICI Bank Debit, Credit, and EMI transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 18:57 IST
Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 13 Series and Other Phones

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 14 5G sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has announced Holi sale discounts on smartphones
  • The Redmi Note 14 5G now costs Rs. 17,999 after a Rs. 1,000 discount
  • ICICI Bank customers get up to Rs. 5,000 off on transactions
Xiaomi has announced discounts on a wide range of smartphone models as part of its Holi sale. As part of the offers, the company introduces a discount on the Redmi Note 14 5G which is now available at a lower price than its listed MRP. Other smartphones, including the Redmi Note 13 series and the Redmi 13C 4G are also available with a discount. Buyers can also take advantage of additional discount coupons as well as bank offers to further reduce the prices.

Discounts During Xiaomi Holi Sale

Redmi Note 14 5G had a launch price of Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB configuration in India. However, Xiaomi has introduced a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the phone and it is currently retailing for Rs. 17,999 on the brand's website. Similar discount also applies to other variants of the handset.

Meanwhile, prices of the Redmi Note 13 series have been lowered too. Launched for Rs. 31,999, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G now costs Rs. 28,999. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, launched at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 25,999, are selling for Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 22,999, respectively.

Xiaomi has also announced a limited-time Holi offer on the Redmi 13C 4G. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the phone is usually priced at Rs. 7,999 but can be purchased for Rs. 7,499 during the sale.

As part of the offers, the Chinese OEM is also bundling phones with accessories. Customers can get a bundle of Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Redmi Buds 5 at Rs. 26,798. Meanwhile, a combo of the Redmi Note 13 5G's 12 GB + 256 GB variant and the Redmi Buds 5 costs Rs. 23,798.

In addition to price cuts, buyers can also take advantage of bank discounts on Xiaomi smartphones. Xiaomi is offering discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on ICICI Bank Debit, Credit, and EMI transactions.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
