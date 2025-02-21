Technology News
Oppo Watch X2 With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Chipset, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display Launched

Oppo Watch X2 features an optical heart rate sensor and blood oxygen (SpO2) tracker.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 February 2025 11:28 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Watch X2 supports more than 100 sports modes

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch X2 is available in two colours
  • It has durability certifications like IP68 and MIL-STD-810H
  • Oppo Watch X2 houses a 648mAh battery
Oppo Watch X2 was launched in China and global markets on Thursday alongside the Oppo Find N5 smartphone. The new Oppo smartwatch has a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display and is claimed to deliver up to 16 days of battery life in power save mode. The Oppo Watch X2 runs on a Snapdragon W5 chipset alongside 32GB storage. It ships with WearOS 5 and has an IP68-rated build. The Oppo Watch X2 supports more than 100 sports modes. It has an optical heart rate sensor and is said to be capable of measuring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels.

Oppo Watch X2 Prie

The Oppo Watch X2 is available with an initial price tag of SGD 499 (roughly Rs. 30,000) in Singapore. It is listed for pre-orders in the country in Lava Black and Summit Blue colour options.

Oppo Watch X2 Specifications

The Oppo Watch X2 runs on Wear OS 5.0 and includes a proprietary Real-Time Operating System (RTOS). It features a 1.5-inch (460x460 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 2,200 nits and 310ppi pixel density. It boasts a 2D Sapphire crystal cover with titanium alloy bezels. The wearable is powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset alongside BES2800BP MCU. It carries 32GB of RAM.

Like the previous models, Oppo's new Watch X2 has an optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracker, as well as daily activity reminders. It offers a 60S health check-in feature to provide instant wellness assessment of key metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen, and wrist temperature in just 60 seconds. This data can be accessed on OHealth app on the paired phone. Additionally, there are features to monitor sleep quality and snoring.

Oppo Watch X2 features an EKG electrode for monitoring arterial stiffness and ECG readings. The wearable is claimed to identify issues such as sleep apnea and irregular breathing. It includes features like heart rate variability (HRV) to offer insights into stress levels. Further, it is equipped with a wrist temperature sensor. It has MIL-STD-810H durability and an IP68-rated build. 

For fitness enthusiasts, the Watch X2 supports more than 100 sports modes. It has dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5 bands) for location tracking. The device allows wearers to control paired smartphone cameras remotely. Users can also control video playback through the smartwatch. Further, it allows users to respond to texts and emails, and control music directly from the wrist. It comes with access to Google Maps, and Google Wallet, and has support for Google Fast Pair.

The Oppo Watch X2 houses a 648mAh battery and it is claimed to deliver up to 120 hours of battery life for standard use in smart mode. It is advertised to provide up to 16 days of battery life in power saver mode.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone With More Apple Intelligence Features, Language Support to Roll Out in April

