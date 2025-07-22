Technology News
English Edition

India Smartphone Shipments Rise 7 Percent YoY in Q2, Vivo Secures Top Spot: Canalys

Samsung secured second place with 16 percent market share in Q2 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2025 13:10 IST
India Smartphone Shipments Rise 7 Percent YoY in Q2, Vivo Secures Top Spot: Canalys

Vivo’s V50 series reportedly saw strong demand in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities

Highlights
  • Oppo and Xiaomi got 13 percent market share in Q2 2025
  • According to Canalys, Apple secured the sixth spot
  • Realme has captured 9 percent market share in Q2 2025
Advertisement

India's smartphone shipments grew 7 percent year-over-year (YoY) in the April-June period (Q2) in 2025, according to Canalys. The rebound was driven by a wave of new launches, following a cautious first quarter where vendors held back due to elevated inventory levels. Vivo grabbed the top spot in domestic smartphone shipments with 21 percent market share. Samsung came in second place, followed by Oppo. Xiaomi and Realme captured the fourth and fifth positions.

India Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2025

As per the latest Canalys research report, smartphone shipments in India reached 39.0 million units in Q2 this year, recording 7 percent YoY growth from the same period last year. The growth was fueled by new smartphone launches and a restrained Q1 with high inventory.

Vivo topped India's smartphone market in Q2 this year with shipments of 8.1 million units, capturing a 21 percent market share. Samsung followed with 6.2 million units and 16 percent market share.

Oppo secured third place with shipments of 5 million units, narrowly surpassing Xiaomi, which also shipped 5 million. Both Oppo and Xiaomi received 13 percent market share. Realme ranked fifth by shipping 3.6 million units. The Chinese brand got 9 percent market share in the second quarter.

canalys india smartphone shipments q2 2025 India Smartphone Shipments

Photo Credit: Canalys

 

Canalys notes that Vivo's V50 series saw strong demand in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in Q2. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y-series maintained momentum in smaller cities and semi-urban areas. The T-series also gained ground online, supported by an expanded product lineup.

Oppo's growth was driven by strong offline momentum from the Oppo A5 series and growing online traction through the Oppo K13 series, said the report. Canalys says Samsung capitalised on its financing power in the mid-premium segment by offering EMI options, especially for the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56.

According to Canalys, Xiaomi, despite a year-on-year decline, regained some momentum in Q2 with the Redmi 14C 5G and Redmi A5. The launch of the Redmi Note 14 series also boosted growth. Realme also saw a year-on-year dip, but its offline traction was driven by models like the Realme C73, Realme C75, and Realme 14X.

Apple secured a sixth spot, with the iPhone 16 lineup making up over 55 percent of its shipments. However, the report states that iPhone 16e saw declining interest. Motorola ranked seventh, while Nothing saw a remarkable 229 percent YoY growth. Infinix surpassed Tecno to become Transsion's top brand in India, contributing 45 percent of the group's 1.8 million shipments. 

“With limited organic demand, India's smartphone market in H2 2025 will hinge more on channel execution than product launches," said Sanyam Chaurasia, Principal Analyst at Canalys. The market research firm projects a modest decline for the full-year 2025, "as structural demand challenges persist".

Vivo V50

Vivo V50

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bright quad-curved AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for serious gaming
  • Camera performance is a mixed bag
Read detailed Vivo V50 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Oppo A5 (2025)

Oppo A5 (2025)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Canalys, Canalys Report, India smartphone shipments, India Smartphone Shipments 2025, India Smartphone Shipments Q2 2025, Vivo, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nokia Exploring New Manufacturing Partnerships Ahead of HMD License Expiry in 2026
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Leaked Renders Suggest Design; Appears Similar to Buds 3 Pro

Related Stories

India Smartphone Shipments Rise 7 Percent YoY in Q2, Vivo Secures Top Spot: Canalys
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »