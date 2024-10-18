ColorOS 15 — the new operating system (OS) for Oppo and OnePlus smartphones — was unveiled on Thursday. Based on the latest Android 15, the update introduces enhanced visual elements with texture interpretation, detailed animations, and new themes. It also enables easy file transfers between Oppo and iPhone models, courtesy of the O+ interconnection app. ColorOS 15 supports artificial intelligence (AI) features in its Xiaobu assistant and users can now hold natural language conversations, in addition to taking advantage of its on-screen awareness capabilities.

ColorOS 15 Features

According to Oppo, ColorOS 15 brings a refreshed user interface (UI) with new dynamic effects, natural light and shadow elements, and iconography. It uses the Aurora and Tidal Engines to run app animations in parallel, improving the multitasking experience. Courtesy of optimisations, the company claims its latest update results in 18 percent improved app responsiveness and 26 percent faster app installations.

Another notable addition is the O+ interconnection app which makes transferring files between Oppo devices and iPhone models easier. Users can share photos, videos, and documents in a matter of seconds.

ColorOS 15 also brings AI features. This includes new capabilities in its Xiaobu assistant which can now understand natural language and can hold conversations. Additionally, it has on-screen content awareness, can respond to questions, and provide recommendations such as travel itineraries. The Notes app can format and summarise text, while the document scanner also gets summarisation and translation features. Oppo has also enabled AI functionality in the voice recorder which can transcribe and summarise recordings.

There are AI features in the Photos app too. Oppo says users can now take advantage of features like one-touch person and reflection removal, blur removal for portraits, and image upscaling. Furthermore, electronic image stabilisation (EIS) is now supported by Live Photos.

Other ColorOS 15 features include new gestures for the smart floating window, reversible photo album editing, separate notification and control centres, and automatic OTP deletion.

ColorOS 15 Release Timeline, Compatible Models

Oppo says ColorOS 15 will be available out-of-the-box on the upcoming Find X8 series and OnePlus 13 in China. It will be rolled out starting November in China. The entire release timeline and list of models compatible with the update is as follows: