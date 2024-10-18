Technology News
English Edition
ColorOS 15 With AI Features for Oppo, OnePlus Phones Unveiled: Release Date and Compatible Models

With ColorOS 15, the Xiaobu assistant can now understand natural language and can hold conversations, leveraging AI.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2024 09:46 IST
ColorOS 15 With AI Features for Oppo, OnePlus Phones Unveiled: Release Date and Compatible Models

Photo Credit: Oppo

ColorOS 15 brings Android 15 to Oppo and OnePlus smartphones

Highlights
  • ColorOS 15 uses Aurora and Tidal Engines to run app animations parallelly
  • It also includes AI features for the Notes and Voice Recorder apps
  • The update will be available for Oppo and OnePlus devices next month
ColorOS 15 — the new operating system (OS) for Oppo and OnePlus smartphones — was unveiled on Thursday. Based on the latest Android 15, the update introduces enhanced visual elements with texture interpretation, detailed animations, and new themes. It also enables easy file transfers between Oppo and iPhone models, courtesy of the O+ interconnection app. ColorOS 15 supports artificial intelligence (AI) features in its Xiaobu assistant and users can now hold natural language conversations, in addition to taking advantage of its on-screen awareness capabilities.

ColorOS 15 Features

According to Oppo, ColorOS 15 brings a refreshed user interface (UI) with new dynamic effects, natural light and shadow elements, and iconography. It uses the Aurora and Tidal Engines to run app animations in parallel, improving the multitasking experience. Courtesy of optimisations, the company claims its latest update results in 18 percent improved app responsiveness and 26 percent faster app installations.

Another notable addition is the O+ interconnection app which makes transferring files between Oppo devices and iPhone models easier. Users can share photos, videos, and documents in a matter of seconds.

ColorOS 15 also brings AI features. This includes new capabilities in its Xiaobu assistant which can now understand natural language and can hold conversations. Additionally, it has on-screen content awareness, can respond to questions, and provide recommendations such as travel itineraries. The Notes app can format and summarise text, while the document scanner also gets summarisation and translation features. Oppo has also enabled AI functionality in the voice recorder which can transcribe and summarise recordings.

There are AI features in the Photos app too. Oppo says users can now take advantage of features like one-touch person and reflection removal, blur removal for portraits, and image upscaling. Furthermore, electronic image stabilisation (EIS) is now supported by Live Photos.

Other ColorOS 15 features include new gestures for the smart floating window, reversible photo album editing, separate notification and control centres, and automatic OTP deletion.

ColorOS 15 Release Timeline, Compatible Models

Oppo says ColorOS 15 will be available out-of-the-box on the upcoming Find X8 series and OnePlus 13 in China. It will be rolled out starting November in China. The entire release timeline and list of models compatible with the update is as follows:

Month Releases
November 2024 Oppo Find X7, Oppo Find X7 Ultra Satellite Communication Edition, Oppo Find X7 Ultra, Oppo Find N3, Oppo Find N3 Collector's Edition, Oppo N3 Flip, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Tablet Pro, OnePlus Ace 3, OnePlus Ace 3 Genshin Impact Keging Customization
December 2024 Oppo Find N2, Oppo Find X6, Oppo Find X6 Pro, Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G, Oppo Pad 2, Oppo K12 5G, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 5G Jupiter Rock Custom Edition, OnePlus Ace 2, OnePlus Ace 2 Genshin Impact Customized Gift Box, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Genshin Impact Paimon Theme Gift Box, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro
January 2025 Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro Star Edition 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Ace 2V, OnePlus Ace Pro, OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition
February 2025 Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition, Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ 5G, Oppo Reno 9 Pro 5G, Oppo K12 Plus, Oppo K12 5G, OnePlus Ace, OnePlus Ace Racing Edition 5G
March 2025 Oppo Reno 9 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 9 5G, Oppo Reno 8 Pro+
Comments


Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
ColorOS 15 With AI Features for Oppo, OnePlus Phones Unveiled: Release Date and Compatible Models
