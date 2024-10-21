Technology News
  Perplexity AI Introduces Internal Knowledge Search Capabilities and Spaces Collaboration Hub

Perplexity AI Introduces Internal Knowledge Search Capabilities and Spaces Collaboration Hub

Perplexity Pro, Enterprise Pro users can now search across both internal knowledge bases and public web content.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 19:21 IST
Perplexity AI Introduces Internal Knowledge Search Capabilities and Spaces Collaboration Hub

Photo Credit: Perplexity

The Spaces feature in Perplexity AI will let users add others as collaborators

Highlights
  • Perplexity to let users search internal knowledge bases uploaded by users
  • The responses will consolidate both knowledge bases together
  • Internal knowledge base will be capped at 500 files
Perplexity AI is rolling out two new features to enable newer ways of using the artificial intelligence (AI) search platform's capabilities. Announced last week, the AI firm has introduced Internal Knowledge Search and Spaces capabilities. The former allows users to search prompts and get responses based on an internal knowledge base while the latter is a collaboration tool that allows users to invite others into a search project. Both features are currently available to paid subscribers of Perplexity AI, including Perplexity Pro and Perplexity Enterprise Pro users.

Perplexity AI Releases New Features

In a blog post, Perplexity AI announced two new features for the AI search platform. First is Internal Knowledge Search. As the name suggests, it allows users to search prompts and get responses from an internal knowledge base uploaded by them. While users already had the option to upload files and get responses based on them, the new feature now allows users to get a consolidated response which is based on both the files uploaded as well as public web search.

This way users can set a framework for the level of responses they are seeking, and use web search to find more information in an easy-to-read format. The company said this was a highly requested feature.

The AI firm appears to have designed this feature for its enterprise customers. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas highlighted, “Searching the web in the context of what's relevant to a particular business has never been possible before. Being able to carry out all your research — across both internal and external sources of data — in one consolidated knowledge platform will unlock tremendous productivity gains for every enterprise.”

Perplexity Spaces is the second feature which is being rolled out to paid subscribers of the platform. The collaboration-focused feature allows multiple users to research and organise information together. Any user with access to Spaces can set it up and invite collaborators such as coworkers or friends to add internal files. Collaborators can also select a specific AI model and set specific instructions on how the chatbot should respond to queries.

On privacy and security, the company stated that Perplexity will offer a secure and private way for users to conduct research without having to worry about their data being compromised. However, the AI firm did not specifically mention if AI will be trained on the user data curated on Spaces.

Perplexity also highlighted that it will soon introduce third-party data integration with platforms such as Crunchbase and FactSet for Enterprise Pro subscribers. Those users who have an active subscription to either of the services can add information from these sources to their internal knowledge bases.

Further reading: Perplexity AI, AI, Artificial intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Perplexity AI Introduces Internal Knowledge Search Capabilities and Spaces Collaboration Hub
