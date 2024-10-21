Hazelight Studios, the developer of A Way Out and It Takes Two, has been working on its next title. Now, a reliable leaker has shared the alleged title of the game. Hazelight's next game will be called Split Fiction, the leaker claimed Monday. The information arrives after Hazelight founder Josef Fares, the award-winning writer/director of It Takes Two, teased the studio's next game on X (formerly Twitter) last week, with Hazelight later confirming the title would be a new IP published under the EA Originals banner.

Hazelight Studios' Next Game

Following teasers from Fares and the studio, prominent leaker billbil-kun claimed Monday that Hazelight Studios' next game was called Split Fiction. The leaker, in a Dealands report, said that the game had been in development for at least two years.

The claim matches the teaser posted by Fares on X last week. Fares, who has written and directed games like Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, A Way Out and It Takes Two, had revealed the initials of the full game title in his post. “Getting a lot of questions about the next game. Here is a tease. It is a BRAND NEW IP called S**** ******N. Can't wait to show it soon,” Fares had said.

Following his post on October 17, Hazelight Studios posted the picture of a document, confirming the new IP in development and EA Originals as publisher. The image also included some post-it notes that teased details about the game. As the “Split Fiction” title also suggests, the game is likely to be a dynamic split-screen co-op title, similar to A Way Out and It Takes Two.

Now that you mention it, think you dropped this in the office @josef_fares? https://t.co/uh6AZAlrHL pic.twitter.com/oWv3Eew4M9 — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) October 17, 2024

Fares and Hazelight have not yet confirmed a launch timeline for the game, but the official name of the in-development title and other details will likely be revealed soon.

The confirmation from Hazelight on its next game came just a day after the studio revealed that its last game, It Takes Two, had sold over 20 million units. A co-operative action-adventure platformer, It Takes Two followed the adventures of a shrunken-down married couple through intricate levels crafted inside their home. The game was hailed for its gameplay variety, winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021.