Realme Buds Air 8 Launched in India With Up to 55dB ANC, Up to 58 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

The Realme Buds Air 8 earphones feature a 11mm + 6mm dual-driver setup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2026 16:02 IST
Realme Buds Air 8 Launched in India With Up to 55dB ANC, Up to 58 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Air 8 come in Master Grey, Master Gold, and Master Purple shades

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 8 support Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0
  • Bluetooth 5.4 enables low latency gaming at 45ms
  • The Realme Buds Air 8 earbuds have an IP55 rating
Realme has launched the Buds Air 8 alongside the Realme 16 Pro series smartphones in India. The new true wireless earphones expand the company's audio lineup with a focus on active noise cancellation, high-quality wireless audio, and AI-driven features. Positioned in the mid-range segment, the Buds Air 8 bring dual drivers, support for LHDC 5.0, and advanced adaptive ANC. Realme is also highlighting long battery life, low-latency performance for gaming, and added productivity tools such as live translation and voice assistance.

Realme Buds Air 8 Price in India, Availability

Realme Buds Air 8 price in India is set at Rs. 3,799. As part of launch offers, buyers can get a discount of Rs. 200, bringing the effective price to Rs. 3,599. They are offered in Master Grey, Master Gold, and Master Purple colour options. The earbuds will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, the Realme India website, and offline retail stores, starting January 16 at 12pm IST.

Realme Buds Air 8 Specifications, Features

The Realme Buds Air 8 earphones use a 11mm + 6mm dual-driver setup and support SBC, AAC, and LHDC audio codecs. The earbuds carry Hi-Res Audio certification and support LHDC 5.0, with a claimed sampling rate of up to 96kHz and a transmission speed of up to 1000kbps. The company has added its self-developed NextBass algorithm to enhance low-frequency output. The earbuds also support 3D spatial audio using HRTF-based spatial and dynamic audio processing.

For noise control, the Realme Buds Air 8 offer up to 55dB real-time active noise cancellation (ANC). They include Ear Canal Adaptive ANC, which adjusts noise cancellation based on ear shape and wearing style, and real-time adaptive ANC that changes intensity based on ambient noise. Users can switch between balanced, deep, and mild noise reduction modes through the Realme Link app.

The Realme Buds Air 8 earbuds use a six-microphone system, with three microphones per earbud, for call noise reduction. This setup includes feedforward, feedback, and talk microphones to improve voice pickup during calls, even in windy or rainy conditions. In terms of connectivity, the earphones use Bluetooth 5.4 with a claimed effective range of up to 10 metres. They support three-device connection, Swift Pair for quick pairing with PCs, and offer a low-latency mode with a claimed response time of 45ms for gaming.

The Realme Buds Air 8 also introduce AI-based features like AI Live Translator and face-to-face translation with support for more than 30 languages. The earbuds also support AI Voice Assistant 2.0 powered by Google Gemini, which allows users to ask for weather updates, general knowledge, and basic advice.

Battery capacity of each Realme Buds Air 8 earbud is rated at 62mAh for each earbud and 530mAh for the charging case. With ANC turned off and AAC audio at 50 percent volume, the earbuds can deliver up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 58 hours with the charging case, according to the company.

The Realme Buds Air 8 earbuds are claimed to take about one hour to charge fully, while the earbuds and case together take around two hours. The company claims the earbuds can retain 80 percent battery health after 1,000 charging cycles with regular use.

The Realme Buds Air 8 carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The charging case uses a geometric three-part design and a bio-based silicone material for the outer finish. It is equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme Buds Air 8, Realme Buds Air 8 Price in India, Realme Buds Air 8 India Launch, Realme Buds Air 8 Specifications, Realme Buds Air 8 Features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
CES 2026: New AMD Ryzen 7 Unveiled Alongside Ryzen AI 400 Series, Halo Developer Platform

