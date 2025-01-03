Samsung announced a multi-year partnership with the US-based grocery delivery company Instacart on Thursday. With this collaboration, the South Korean tech giant will soon add a new feature to its Bespoke Smart Refrigerator lineup. Using artificial intelligence (AI), these devices will not be able to monitor the grocery items kept inside the fridge and automatically add items to the grocery ordering platform when it notices that the user is running low on them. This feature will be released first in the 2025 series of smart refrigerators that will launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this month.

Samsung to Use AI to Help Users Order Groceries

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced the new feature that offers an easier way for consumers to shop for groceries directly from the screens of their Samsung Bespoke refrigerators. This new feature will only be available in the US with the 2025 series of Bespoke refrigerators with screens.

Samsung highlighted that the AI feature will be added to both the 32-inch AI Family Hub screen and the 9-inch AI Home screen. The new feature draws on the capabilities at both Samsung and Instacart's end. The tech giant's AI Vision Inside feature will be able to monitor and identify whenever the user is running low on a particular grocery item.

Then, with Instacart's product-matching application programming interface (API), the recognised inventory items will be automatically added to the user's cart. Once added, the user can place the order directly from the Bespoke Smart Refrigerator's screen.

The South Korean tech giant highlighted that the new Instacart experience will roll out to existing Bespoke refrigerators with AI Family Hub screens via an over-the-network (OTN) update. However, the company did not specify when it plans to release the feature to older devices.

There are some caveats as well. The feature will only work in areas serviced by Instacart. Currently, AI Vision Inside can recognise up to 37 food items, so the names and expiration dates of non-recognisable food items will have to be added manually. Additionally, the AI feature cannot identify or list any food items that are placed in the refrigerator's door bins or kept in the freezer.