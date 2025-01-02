Technology News
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, Four Other Monitors Announced Ahead of CES 2025

The Odyssey 3D can output 3D content without requiring dedicated glasses.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2025 16:36 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung will unveil five new monitors at CES 2025

Highlights
  • 2025 Smart Monitor M9 features 32-inch OLED, 4K, and 165Hz refresh rate
  • Samsung Viewfinity S8 offers 37-inch 4K screen and USB Type-C
  • Odyssey G8 3D outputs 3D content without glasses
Samsung will launch the Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey 3D, and several other monitors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, which kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas, the company announced on Thursday. The lineup comprises five models — 2025 Smart Monitor M9, Odyssey OLED G8, Odyssey OLED G6, Odyssey 3D, and Viewfinity S8. As per the company, the upcoming monitors are equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) features, high refresh rates, and large screens.

Samsung Monitors at CES 2025

In a newsroom post, Samsung detailed the features of its upcoming monitors. The 2025 Smart Monitor M9 (M90SF) is equipped with a 32-inch OLED screen with 4K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It comes with an AI Picture Optimiser feature which is claimed to analyse the type of content playing on the screen and adjust the picture quality accordingly. The monitor also leverages AI-based deep learning to upscale the output to 4K with its 4K AI Upscaling Pro feature.

Meanwhile, the Odyssey OLED G8 and G6 models have support for True Black 400, Nvidia G-SYNC, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The OLED G8 (G81SF) has a 27-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and 165 PPI pixel density. The G6 (G60SF) model has a lower QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) resolution but supports up to 500Hz refresh rate.

Samsung has also announced the Odyssey G8 3D (G90XF) — a monitor which can output 3D content without requiring glasses. As per the company, it can not only play 3D content but can also turn 2D footage into immersive 3D.

The company also announced the Viewfinity S8 (S80UD) monitor which has a 37-inch 4K screen, offering a 34 percent more screen area than its predecessor. It features a 16:9 aspect ratio and has USB Type-C connectivity with up to 90W charging. Samsung says its new Viewfinity S8 has been certified ‘Ergonomic Workspace Display' by TÜV Rheinland.

Samsung will announce the pricing and availability details of its new monitors at CES 2025.

Shaurya Tomer
