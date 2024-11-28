Technology News
Google Chat Updated With Slack-Inspired 'Huddles' Feature for Instant Meetings

Slack has offered a similar quick calling feature with the same name since 2021, and support for video arrive a year later.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2024
Google Chat Updated With Slack-Inspired 'Huddles' Feature for Instant Meetings

Photo Credit: Google

Google Chat huddles will roll out to all Workspace users by January 2025

Highlights
  • Google Chat has added a new feature to start meetings instantly
  • Users can start Google Chat huddles with just two clicks
  • Google Chat huddles also support video and screen sharing
Google Chat has introduced a 'huddles' feature that allows users to quickly start a meeting while chatting with a colleague. The new feature adds a shortcut to start an audio call, in a picture-in-picture mode, but users can also add other features such as video or screen sharing, once other users have joined. The Huddle feature has the same name as the one offered by rival Slack and will work across direct messages and group chats on Google Chat, according to the company.

Google Chat Huddles Work in Direct Messages, Group Chats and Spaces

The company says that the new huddles feature is rolling out to Google Chat users on Rapid Release domains, and it should be available by December 20. Users on Scheduled Release domains will have to wait for a few more weeks as the rollout is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2025.

google chat huddles google chat

Google Chat huddles can be started in a couple of clicks
Photo Credit: Google

 

According to the company, Google Chat users can start huddles from direct messages, group messages and spaces. A huddle will start as an audio call and users can turn on their video after joining. Other features available on regular Google Meet calls, such as screen sharing, will also be available on huddles.

Google's rival Slack has offered a similar feature with the same name since 2021, and upgraded the feature with support to add video to those calls a year later. Users can access the huddle feature on Slack's mobile and desktop apps.  

How to Start a Huddle on Google Chat

To start a huddle, Google Chat users can click on the downward facing arrow next to the call button in a direct message or group chat window, then click on Start a huddle. The service will display a small picture-in-picture call at the bottom right corner of the screen with mute, video (disabled by default), screen sharing, and end call buttons.

Users can also resize the huddle window, which can come in handy if another member is sharing their screen, or if they have turned on their camera. The picture-in-picture mode allows users to continue using Google Chat while being part of the call, according to the company. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Google Chat, Google Chat Huddles, Huddles, Slack
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
