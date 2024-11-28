Google Chat has introduced a 'huddles' feature that allows users to quickly start a meeting while chatting with a colleague. The new feature adds a shortcut to start an audio call, in a picture-in-picture mode, but users can also add other features such as video or screen sharing, once other users have joined. The Huddle feature has the same name as the one offered by rival Slack and will work across direct messages and group chats on Google Chat, according to the company.

Google Chat Huddles Work in Direct Messages, Group Chats and Spaces

The company says that the new huddles feature is rolling out to Google Chat users on Rapid Release domains, and it should be available by December 20. Users on Scheduled Release domains will have to wait for a few more weeks as the rollout is scheduled to begin on January 6, 2025.

Google Chat huddles can be started in a couple of clicks

Photo Credit: Google

According to the company, Google Chat users can start huddles from direct messages, group messages and spaces. A huddle will start as an audio call and users can turn on their video after joining. Other features available on regular Google Meet calls, such as screen sharing, will also be available on huddles.

Google's rival Slack has offered a similar feature with the same name since 2021, and upgraded the feature with support to add video to those calls a year later. Users can access the huddle feature on Slack's mobile and desktop apps.

How to Start a Huddle on Google Chat

To start a huddle, Google Chat users can click on the downward facing arrow next to the call button in a direct message or group chat window, then click on Start a huddle. The service will display a small picture-in-picture call at the bottom right corner of the screen with mute, video (disabled by default), screen sharing, and end call buttons.

Users can also resize the huddle window, which can come in handy if another member is sharing their screen, or if they have turned on their camera. The picture-in-picture mode allows users to continue using Google Chat while being part of the call, according to the company.