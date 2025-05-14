Technology News
English Edition
  Slack Rolling Out 'Mark as Read' Option in Notifications for Its Android App

Slack Rolling Out ‘Mark as Read’ Option in Notifications for Its Android App

Slack now allows you to either reply to the message, or simply mark it as read on Android.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 17:47 IST
Slack Rolling Out ‘Mark as Read’ Option in Notifications for Its Android App

The feature has been introduced for Slack's Android app

Highlights
  • The feature lets you mark messages as read directly from the notification
  • It is reported to appear next to ‘Reply’ button in notification actions
  • The shortcut is said to be currently exclusive to Slack's Android app
Slack — the cloud-based team communication platform — is rolling out a new feature which makes checking notifications easier. Users will now find a new “Mark as Read” option when receiving a notification from Slack. As the name suggests, this feature will mark the message as read from the notification window itself, eliminating the need to manually open the Slack application and check unread messages.

‘Mark as Read' Option on Slack

First spotted by Android Authority, the option to mark messages as read via notifications has been introduced on Slack for Android. While you can do so through several key combinations on the desktop, there was no way to take this quick action on the mobile app, until now. To mark a message as read, you usually have to navigate to the channel and tap on the ‘Mark as Read' option.

However, the feature makes this easier by providing a new ‘Mark as Read' option in the phone's notification window itself. It is said to appear alongside the existing Reply option in the Slack for Android app, thus allowing you to either reply to the message, or simply mark it as read.slack gadgets360 Slack

 

This feature is currently only available for Slack for Android, and Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify its presence. However, not all members were able to see the new feature. It is expected to be part of a phased rollout and thus, may take some time to reach all Slack users.

This builds upon the recent addition of 25 new artificial intelligence (AI) apps to the Slack marketplace earlier this month. Some of these apps are Asana, Adobe Express, Glean, Perplexity, Jasper, and Wiz. By introducing these apps, it aims to improve the productivity of professionals as they would not have to switch between apps to complete tasks, as per the company.

From Asana and Wiz to Adobe Express and Perplexity, the new apps focus on productivity, content generation and analysis, sales and marketing, and human resource (HR) and IT functions.

Slack, Slack for Android, Slack App
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
