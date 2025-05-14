Slack — the cloud-based team communication platform — is rolling out a new feature which makes checking notifications easier. Users will now find a new “Mark as Read” option when receiving a notification from Slack. As the name suggests, this feature will mark the message as read from the notification window itself, eliminating the need to manually open the Slack application and check unread messages.

‘Mark as Read' Option on Slack

First spotted by Android Authority, the option to mark messages as read via notifications has been introduced on Slack for Android. While you can do so through several key combinations on the desktop, there was no way to take this quick action on the mobile app, until now. To mark a message as read, you usually have to navigate to the channel and tap on the ‘Mark as Read' option.

However, the feature makes this easier by providing a new ‘Mark as Read' option in the phone's notification window itself. It is said to appear alongside the existing Reply option in the Slack for Android app, thus allowing you to either reply to the message, or simply mark it as read.

This feature is currently only available for Slack for Android, and Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify its presence. However, not all members were able to see the new feature. It is expected to be part of a phased rollout and thus, may take some time to reach all Slack users.

This builds upon the recent addition of 25 new artificial intelligence (AI) apps to the Slack marketplace earlier this month. Some of these apps are Asana, Adobe Express, Glean, Perplexity, Jasper, and Wiz. By introducing these apps, it aims to improve the productivity of professionals as they would not have to switch between apps to complete tasks, as per the company.

From Asana and Wiz to Adobe Express and Perplexity, the new apps focus on productivity, content generation and analysis, sales and marketing, and human resource (HR) and IT functions.