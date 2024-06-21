Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • TCS Announces New Deal With Xerox to Build a Generative AI Powered Enterprise Platform

TCS Announces New Deal With Xerox to Build a Generative AI-Powered Enterprise Platform

TCS said it will build a cloud-based digital ERP platform for Xerox to help boost its enterprise-related operations.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 18:53 IST
TCS Announces New Deal With Xerox to Build a Generative AI-Powered Enterprise Platform

Photo Credit: Reuters

TCS will partner with hyperscalers and AI solution providers to create the platform for Xerox

Highlights
  • TCS will also develop a cloud-first operating model for Xerox
  • The deal is part of Xerox’s shift to a digital services-led organisation
  • TCS said it has 50,000 associates and 19 delivery centres in the US
Advertisement

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the multinational IT service provider, announced signing a new deal with US-based Xerox on Friday. This deal expands the strategic partnership between the two companies and will let TCS build a cloud-native and generative artificial intelligence (AI) led digital platform for Xerox. The Mumbai-based IT giant will also create a cloud-first operating model to help the enterprise transform its business processes to drive sustainable growth. The new platform will have generative AI capabilities that it can integrate into its workflows.

TCS to build an AI-powered digital platform for Xerox

In a press release, TCS said that it has struck a deal with Xerox that will let it deliver an “end-to-end transformation” programme to speed up the transition of the company to a “simplified, services-led, software-enabled organisation.” Notably, Xerox is currently transitioning to a digital-first operation model to handle its enterprise-based operations more efficiently.

Explaining some of the work TCS will do, the company highlighted that it will develop a new agile, cloud-first operating model. It will leverage its existing enterprise solutions such as TCS CrytallusTM and Cognitive Business Operations and develop deep capabilities of AI.Cloud in the platform.

Further, it will also team up with various hyperscalers and AI solution providers to bring the expertise of industry partners in developing the right platform for the US-based company. Xerox and TCS have collaborated for more than two decades, as per the company. The US market also represents the largest market for the IT giant as it has nearly 50,000 associates and 19 delivery centres in the country.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: TCS, Xerox, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, More
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Introduced in New Olive Green Colour Option

Related Stories

TCS Announces New Deal With Xerox to Build a Generative AI-Powered Enterprise Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Gets a Launch Date, Specifications Teased
  2. Apple Back to School 2024 Sale Brings Discounts on iPad, MacBook Models
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets a New Colour Variant in India
  4. Infinix Note 40 5G With 15W Wireless Charging Debuts in India at This Price
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of India Debut
  6. Lenovo Tab Plus With 11.5-inch Display, Eight JBL Speakers Launched
  7. Oppo A3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Unveiled in India: See Price
  8. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Will Launch in India Soon, Packing Dual 5G Capabilities
  9. Android 15 May Bring a New Device Diagnostics Feature for Smartphones
  10. Redmi 13 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. TCS Announces New Deal With Xerox to Build a Generative AI-Powered Enterprise Platform
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Introduced in New Olive Green Colour Option
  3. Vivo X200 Pro Tipped to Get 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get Two Camera Sensor Upgrades
  5. Oppo A3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of June 24 India Launch
  7. iOS 18 Brings New API to Offer AirPods-Like Setup Experience With Third-Party Accessories
  8. Android 15 Could Bring a New Device Diagnostics Menu, Make It Easier to Fix Issues With Your Phone
  9. YouTube Expands Privacy Complaint Process, Lets Users Report AI-Generated Content Using Their Face or Voice
  10. Redmi 14C 5G Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website, Hints at Imminent Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »