Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the multinational IT service provider, announced signing a new deal with US-based Xerox on Friday. This deal expands the strategic partnership between the two companies and will let TCS build a cloud-native and generative artificial intelligence (AI) led digital platform for Xerox. The Mumbai-based IT giant will also create a cloud-first operating model to help the enterprise transform its business processes to drive sustainable growth. The new platform will have generative AI capabilities that it can integrate into its workflows.

TCS to build an AI-powered digital platform for Xerox

In a press release, TCS said that it has struck a deal with Xerox that will let it deliver an “end-to-end transformation” programme to speed up the transition of the company to a “simplified, services-led, software-enabled organisation.” Notably, Xerox is currently transitioning to a digital-first operation model to handle its enterprise-based operations more efficiently.

Explaining some of the work TCS will do, the company highlighted that it will develop a new agile, cloud-first operating model. It will leverage its existing enterprise solutions such as TCS CrytallusTM and Cognitive Business Operations and develop deep capabilities of AI.Cloud in the platform.

Further, it will also team up with various hyperscalers and AI solution providers to bring the expertise of industry partners in developing the right platform for the US-based company. Xerox and TCS have collaborated for more than two decades, as per the company. The US market also represents the largest market for the IT giant as it has nearly 50,000 associates and 19 delivery centres in the country.