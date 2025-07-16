Technology News
English Edition
WeTransfer Confirms Files Not Used to Train AI Models Following Criticism, Updates Terms of Service

WeTransfer was forced into a climbdown after backlash for changes to its terms of service that granted the company sweeping rights over user data.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 July 2025 19:58 IST
WeTransfer Confirms Files Not Used to Train AI Models Following Criticism, Updates Terms of Service

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Tim Gouw

WeTransfer says that handling of content remains unchanged on the platform

Highlights
  • WeTransfer has issued a clarification about its updated terms of service
  • The company says it won't utilise user's files to train AI models
  • WeTransfer has made changes to its terms of service
WeTransfer has issued a clarification that it will not use files uploaded by users to train artificial intelligence models, after users criticised the company's changes to its terms of service. Earlier this month, the file transfer service updated its terms of service to state that WeTransfer could use AI to improve its content moderation and "reproduce, distribute, modify" users files that were uploaded on the platform. WeTransfer says it has made changes to its terms again, removing references to the use of machine learning.

WeTransfer Says It Does not Sell User Content to Third Parties

In a blog post on Tuesday, the platform attempted to clarify its updated terms of service that are set to come into effect on August 8. At the time, section 6.3 of the document stated that WeTransfer users granted the company a "perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable, sub-licensable license" that would be used to operate, develop, commercialise, and improve the file transfer service.

wetransfer terms of service gadgets360 WeTransfer

The amended version of WeTransfer's terms of service (removals in red)

 

However, the updated terms of service also stated the license would allow the company to "reproduce, distribute, modify, prepare derivative works based upon, broadcast, communicate to the public, publicly display, and perform" original content uploaded by users to the platform. Meanwhile, the company would not be required to compensate creators for the use of the content, as described in the terms of service.

Several WeTransfer customers, including content creators and creative professionals, expressed concern about the modified terms, and some said they would stop using the service. Following user backlash, the company explained in its blog post that section 6.2 of its terms of service (Ownership of Content) states that it doesn't claim ownership rights over user content. The service also stated that all "right, title, and interest, including all intellectual property rights" are held by the creator of the content and their licensors.

Meanwhile, the company has modified section 6.3 of its terms of service, removing mentions of commercialising content and training machine learning models. It also deleted the portion that allowed the company to modify or reuse user content without compensating creators.

WeTransfer says that handling of content remains unchanged on the platform, even after the new terms of service come into effect next month. The platform says the portion of the terms that mentioned machine learning was due to the "possibility of using AI to improve content moderation”, but added that such a feature does not exist at the moment.

While the company was forced into a climbdown due to user backlash following changes to its terms of service, the issue highlights how online platforms can quickly get access to user data by modifying their terms of service. Companies like Dropbox and Adobe had to issue clarifications in 2023 and 2024, respectively, with regard to accessing user content.

Further reading: WeTransfer, Terms of Service, AI, Machine Learning, File Transfers
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
