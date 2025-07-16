Technology News
English Edition

Vivo V60 India Launch Date Tipped; Said to Be First Global Model to Arrive With OriginOS

Vivo V60 is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 July 2025 20:12 IST
Vivo V60 India Launch Date Tipped; Said to Be First Global Model to Arrive With OriginOS

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V60 is speculated to debut as a modified version of the Vivo S30 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo V60 could be launched in India in August
  • The handset could share several specifications with the Vivo S30
  • It could be the first Vivo handset to arrive with OriginOS out-of-the-box
Advertisement

Vivo V60 is expected to launch in India soon, and a tipster has now suggested that it could arrive in the coming weeks along with a version of the company's software that was previously limited to China. The successor to the Vivo V50 is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 6.67-inch display with a 1.5K resolution, according to previous leaks. The Vivo V60 is also expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support. 

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that Vivo V60 will be launched in India on August 19. The tipster states that OriginOS, based on Android 16, will debut in the country alongside the phone. Until now, the global versions of the company's smartphones have shipped with FuntouchOS, instead of the OriginOS skin that is available to users in China.

 

It's worth noting that Vivo has yet to announce any information related to the Vivo V60. It recently surfaced on the SIRIM and TUV websites with model number V2511. The listing suggested 90W fast charging support on the phone. It is likely to come with upgrades over the current Vivo V50 model.

Vivo V60 Specifications (Anticipated)

The remaining specifications of the Vivo V60 are said to be identical to those of the Vivo S30. The latter was unveiled in the Chinese market in May with a starting price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model in China.

The Vivo S30 has a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset packs up to 512GB of storage and a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

For optics, the Vivo S30 has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700V 1/1.56-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition.

Vivo V50

Vivo V50

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bright quad-curved AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for serious gaming
  • Camera performance is a mixed bag
Read detailed Vivo V50 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V60, Vivo V60 Specifications, Vivo, Vivo S30
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI’s Under-Development AI-Powered Web Browser Said to Be Codenamed Aura
WeTransfer Confirms Files Not Used to Train AI Models Following Criticism, Updates Terms of Service

Related Stories

Vivo V60 India Launch Date Tipped; Said to Be First Global Model to Arrive With OriginOS
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  2. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  3. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  6. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  7. iPhone 16e Available at a Discounted Price in India: See Offer
  8. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  9. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  2. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  3. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  5. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  7. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  8. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  9. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  10. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »