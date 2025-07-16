Vivo V60 is expected to launch in India soon, and a tipster has now suggested that it could arrive in the coming weeks along with a version of the company's software that was previously limited to China. The successor to the Vivo V50 is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 6.67-inch display with a 1.5K resolution, according to previous leaks. The Vivo V60 is also expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that Vivo V60 will be launched in India on August 19. The tipster states that OriginOS, based on Android 16, will debut in the country alongside the phone. Until now, the global versions of the company's smartphones have shipped with FuntouchOS, instead of the OriginOS skin that is available to users in China.

Exclusive ✨

Vivo V60 is launching in India on August 19, 2025! 🇮🇳📱



The same source also reveals that OriginOS based on Android 16 will debut in India alongside the launch. — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 15, 2025

It's worth noting that Vivo has yet to announce any information related to the Vivo V60. It recently surfaced on the SIRIM and TUV websites with model number V2511. The listing suggested 90W fast charging support on the phone. It is likely to come with upgrades over the current Vivo V50 model.

Vivo V60 Specifications (Anticipated)

The remaining specifications of the Vivo V60 are said to be identical to those of the Vivo S30. The latter was unveiled in the Chinese market in May with a starting price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model in China.

The Vivo S30 has a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset packs up to 512GB of storage and a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

For optics, the Vivo S30 has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700V 1/1.56-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition.