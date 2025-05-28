Technology News
English Edition
WhatsApp for iPad With Support for Stage Manager and Other Multitasking Features Released

WhatsApp says its iPad app carries the same end-to-end encryption as its other counterparts.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 09:32 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp's iPad app is available for download via the App Store

Highlights
  • WhatsApp for iPad natively supports full-screen view of chats
  • It brings Stage Manager, Split View and Slide Over to view apps features
  • Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil peripherals are also supported
WhatsApp for iPad was released on Monday after years of being in development and availability limited to beta testers. The app brings native full-screen support for the Meta-owned instant messaging client, enabling users to send and receive text messages and keep in touch with each other via voice and video calls. WhatsApp for iPad includes support for key iPad features such as Stage Manager and Split View, taking advantage of the multitasking capabilities of Apple's tablet.

WhatsApp for iPad App Features

In a press note, Meta said that bringing WhatsApp to iPad was one of the “biggest requests” it received from users. With the app now available, up to 32 users can engage in voice and video calls, share their screen, and use both the front and rear cameras on the tablet.

While the new WhatsApp for iPad app carries similar features as its Android and iOS counterpart, a key change is the full-screen view. It displays chats in a view that is native to the tablet, with the chat list taking the left-half of the screen while the chat window appearing on the right side.

Meta says it has incorporated support for features that take advantage of the iPad's multitasking capabilities. For example, WhatsApp for iPad supports Stage Manager, an app management system which keeps the app you're currently working on front and centre to reduce clutter. Meanwhile, the recently used apps are arranged on the left side of the screen for quick access.

It supports Split View which makes two apps appear side-by-side on the screen. Meanwhile, the users can also slide over to an app to view WhatsApp for iPad and other apps in a small floating window on the side. As per the company, the instant messaging platform's iPad app also supports peripherals such as Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

The WhatsApp for iPad app is claimed to use multi-device technology to keep chats and media synced across devices such as the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. WhatsApp says it carries the same end-to-end encryption which makes sure no one, including Meta, can read them. Features like chat lock enhance privacy by enabling users to lock them with Face ID or a PIN.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
