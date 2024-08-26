Technology News
English Edition
  WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Testing AR Capabilities for Call Effects and Filters in Beta

WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Testing AR Capabilities for Call Effects and Filters in Beta

WhatsApp for iOS beta update is also reported to include two dedicated modes: touch-up and low-light.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 17:13 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Anton

WhatsApp's reported feature is still in development and may only be available to beta testers

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is said to introduce new customisation options for calls
  • The AR feature is reported in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 24.15.10.70
  • It includes a background editing tool and dynamic facial filters
WhatsApp for iOS is testing a new feature that leverages augmented reality (AR), according to claims by a feature tracker. The said feature is said to bring AR capabilities for video calls on the platform, enabling users to customise factors such as lighting conditions and surroundings. The feature, available via a beta update, also reportedly includes the ability to add touch-up filters that tweak the appearance in real time and a dedicated low-light mode.

WhatsApp Update

According to the feature tracker WABetaInfo, AR support was first spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.16.7 in July. It has now arrived on its iOS counterpart too, following the reported rollout of WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.15.10.70 update via the TestFlight program.

whatsapp ar filters wabetainfo WhatsApp

Filters for Calls on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

As per the shared screenshot, WhatsApp's new AR capabilities include dynamic facial filters. Users can now reportedly tweak their appearance, such as the overall colour tone of the video feed. It is also said to include a background editing tool that enables users to blur their background or replace it with a preset background provided by the instant messaging platform.

Additionally, the WhatsApp for iOS beta update is also reported to include two dedicated modes: touch-up and low-light. While the former is said to add a facial filter that removes blemishes and smoothens the skin akin to face beauty filters present on smartphones, the latter is claimed to enhance visibility in low-light environments.

The feature tracker suggests this new functionality is still in development and only beta testers who have registered themselves via Apple's TestFlight program may have access to it. The will likely be rolled out to more users over the next few weeks.

Other New Features

In addition to in-development AR capabilities, WhatsApp also recently expanded its sticker lineup with the introduction of GIPHY-powered stickers. Users can also now search for relevant stickers without leaving the app. Additionally, the custom sticker maker, which was introduced on iOS in January, is now available on Android.

If users still cannot find a relevant sticker from the library, they can simply generate their own using Meta AI – the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) assistant which is available on Meta Platforms' apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
Google Pixel 9a Early Renders Suggest New Rear Camera Layout, Boxy Design

