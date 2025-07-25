Technology News
English Edition

Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC Listed on Geekbench; Could Power the Galaxy S26 Series

Some reports claim that the Galaxy S26 series phones may still use Snapdragon chips in select markets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2025 17:55 IST
Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC Listed on Geekbench; Could Power the Galaxy S26 Series

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Exynos 2500 SoC was used in the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which launched in June

Highlights
  • Exynos 2600 SoC may power European variants of Galaxy S26
  • It has scores of 2,155 and 7,788 points on the single and multicore tests
  • They are unlikely to be the final figures as the chip is being tested
Advertisement

Samsung introduced its first 3nm chipset, namely the Exynos 2500, in June. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell foldable, which launched earlier this month, used the Exynos 2500. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Exynos 2600 next and ahead of anything official, the purported 10-core chipset has appeared on a popular benchmarking site. It is expected to be used in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series of smartphones. Notably, all three models in the Galaxy S25 lineup feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip with model number S5E9965 has appeared on Geekbench. It seems to feature a 10-core CPU setup, with a high-performance core running at 3.55GHz, three performance cores at 2.96GHz, and six efficiency-focused cores operating at 2.4GHz. The chip managed to score 2,155 and 7,788 points in the single-core and multicore tests, respectively.

However, these are unlikely to be the final performance figures, as the chip is still undergoing testing. Its performance may improve closer to launch due to further optimisations by the company.

The Exynos 2600 chip is listed to feature an in-house Xclipse 960 GPU. The variant appears to support Android 16 and 12GB of RAM, with possible support for up to 16GB of RAM.

A recent report claimed that Samsung is expected to use Exynos 2600 chipsets for its Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to launch early next year. However, owing to its low yield, these versions may only be available in European markets. The Galaxy S26 variants in other global markets may continue to feature Snapdragon SoCs.

Notably, all variants in the Galaxy S25 lineup, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and even the more recent Galaxy S25 Edge, are powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Earlier this month, the company launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is powered by the in-house Exynos 2500 SoC. The chip includes one Cortex-X5 core at 3.3GHz, two Cortex-A725 cores at 2.74GHz, five more Cortex-A725 cores at 2.36GHz, and two Cortex-A520 cores at 1.8GHz. It is claimed to offer up to 15 percent better CPU performance compared to the preceding Exynos 2400.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Exynos 2600, Exynos 2500, Galaxy S26, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Wi-Fi 8 to Introduce Several Improvements Including 'Wired Grade' Reliability, Qualcomm Says
Video-Sharing App Vine Is Returning 'In AI Form', Says Elon Musk

Related Stories

Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC Listed on Geekbench; Could Power the Galaxy S26 Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Mandala Murders, Ronth, Rangeen, and More
  2. Huawei Band 10 Review
  3. Honor Pad X7 With 8.7-Inch Display and Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched
  4. Realme 15 Pro 5G Launched in India Alongside Realme 15 5G: Price, Features
  5. Infinix Smart 10 Launched in India With Infinix AI Features, UltraLink Support
  6. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Launch Teased; Chipset and Battery Capacity Confirmed
  2. Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoC Listed on Geekbench; Could Power the Galaxy S26 Series
  3. Video-Sharing App Vine Is Returning 'In AI Form', Says Elon Musk
  4. Apple Rolls Out Additional iOS 26 Beta 4 Build Alongside First Public Beta
  5. Wi-Fi 8 to Introduce Several Improvements Including 'Wired Grade' Reliability, Qualcomm Says
  6. OpenAI Finally Rolling Out ChatGPT Agent for Eligible Users After Week-Long Delay
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  8. Google’s AI-Powered Virtual Try-On Shopping Feature Now Rolling Out to Select Users
  9. Assassin's Creed Shadows' Claws of Awaji Expansion Will Release in September, New Game+ Coming Next Week
  10. Government Bans AltBalaji, Ullu and Other Apps and Websites for Showing Obscene Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »