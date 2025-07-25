Samsung introduced its first 3nm chipset, namely the Exynos 2500, in June. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell foldable, which launched earlier this month, used the Exynos 2500. The South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil the Exynos 2600 next and ahead of anything official, the purported 10-core chipset has appeared on a popular benchmarking site. It is expected to be used in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series of smartphones. Notably, all three models in the Galaxy S25 lineup feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip with model number S5E9965 has appeared on Geekbench. It seems to feature a 10-core CPU setup, with a high-performance core running at 3.55GHz, three performance cores at 2.96GHz, and six efficiency-focused cores operating at 2.4GHz. The chip managed to score 2,155 and 7,788 points in the single-core and multicore tests, respectively.

However, these are unlikely to be the final performance figures, as the chip is still undergoing testing. Its performance may improve closer to launch due to further optimisations by the company.

The Exynos 2600 chip is listed to feature an in-house Xclipse 960 GPU. The variant appears to support Android 16 and 12GB of RAM, with possible support for up to 16GB of RAM.

A recent report claimed that Samsung is expected to use Exynos 2600 chipsets for its Galaxy S26 series, which is expected to launch early next year. However, owing to its low yield, these versions may only be available in European markets. The Galaxy S26 variants in other global markets may continue to feature Snapdragon SoCs.

Notably, all variants in the Galaxy S25 lineup, including the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and even the more recent Galaxy S25 Edge, are powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Earlier this month, the company launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is powered by the in-house Exynos 2500 SoC. The chip includes one Cortex-X5 core at 3.3GHz, two Cortex-A725 cores at 2.74GHz, five more Cortex-A725 cores at 2.36GHz, and two Cortex-A520 cores at 1.8GHz. It is claimed to offer up to 15 percent better CPU performance compared to the preceding Exynos 2400.

