Realme P3 Pro may soon launch in India as a successor to the Realme P2 Pro 5G, which was introduced in the country in September 2024. The company is reportedly gearing up to unveil the purported handset next month. The model number as well as the likely RAM and storage configurations of the rumoured device have also been leaked. The company has previously been tipped to launch a Realme P3 Ultra model in India by the end of January.

Realme P3 Pro Could Launch in India By February 26

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Realme P3 Pro will carry the model number RMX5032. It is expected to be unveiled in India in the third week of February. If this claim is accurate, we can expect the handset to make its debut between February 17 and February 26.

The report adds that the Realme P3 Pro will be available in the country with "at least a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option." Notably, the phone was reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database recently, suggesting an imminent launch in India. More details about the rumoured handset may surface online closer to the time of the reported launch timeline.

An older report claimed that a Realme P3 Ultra model with the model number RMX5030 will likely launch in India by the end of January. It is tipped to support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. There has been no word yet on a base Realme P3 model.

Last year, the Realme P2 Pro was launched in India at Rs. 21,999, Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB options, respectively. It comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and a 5,200mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. It carries a 6.7-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

