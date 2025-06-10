Technology News
English Edition

WWDC 2025: Apple Unveils iPadOS 26 With New Windowing System, Liquid Glass UI, and More

iPadOS 26 will be available as a free software update for compatible iPad models, says Apple.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 June 2025 07:30 IST
WWDC 2025: Apple Unveils iPadOS 26 With New Windowing System, Liquid Glass UI, and More

Photo Credit: Apple

iPadOS 26 brings a a visual overhaul with a new design language dubbed Liquid Glass

Highlights
  • iPadOS 26 brings a new window resizing system for increased productivity
  • Apple has introduced a new Preview app for sketching and PDF mark-ups
  • The new Liquid Glass UI design brings new customisation options
Advertisement

Apple announced iPadOS 26 during the keynote address of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 on Monday. Called as the “biggest iPadOS release ever”, the new iPad operating system update introduces a visual revamp in line with the new Liquid Glass design language. The Cupertino-based tech giant has focussed on increasing productivity on the iPad with iPadOS 26, courtesy of features like a new windowing system, audio input selection, window tiling, new menu bar, improvements to Files app, and a new Preview app.

iPadOS 26 Compatible Models

As per Apple, iPadOS 26 will be available as a free software update for the following models:

  • iPad Pro (M4)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
  • iPad Air (M2 and later)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad (A16)
  • iPad (8th generation and later)
  • iPad mini (A17 Pro)
  • iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Registered Apple Developers can download the developer beta update starting today, with public beta availability starting next month.

Announcing the update, Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at Apple said, “iPadOS 26 is our biggest iPadOS release ever, with powerful features that take the experience to the next level and transform what users can do on iPad”.

Similar to the visual changes in iOS 26, iPadOS 26 brings a new user interface design crafted with Liquid Glass. There are new ways to personalise the home and lock screens, with updated app icons, new light and dark tints, and a new clear look. Updated controls and navigation extend have also been introduced for Mail, Safari, Apple TV, Apple Music, and more apps.

New Productivity Features in iPadOS 26

As per the company, iPadOS 26 offers a new windowing system that lets users resize app windows, place them anywhere on the screen, and open more windows simultaneously. Following the update, they can control, organise, and switch between app windows more efficiently than before using close, minimise, resize, tile, and other familiar controls.

ipad 26 apple 1 iPadOS 26

Photo Credit: Apple

 

Window tiling takes advantage of iPad's capabilities by allowing an app to be reopened in the exact size and spot as the previous instance. Meanwhile, the new Expose feature opens and spreads all of the windows at once for easy switching.

Apple says this new windowing system works with Stage Manager, and even with an external display. Notably, the iPadOS 26 update carries the same Apple Intelligence features which the Cupertino-based tech giant announced for the iPhone. You can read all about them here.

Another feature in iPadOS 26 is a new menu bar that provides access to an app's commands via a simple swipe down gesture. Alternatively, users can also move their cursor at the top for the same. It lets them find a specific feature via the new search option, while developers can also customise their menu bar to suit their apps and needs.

ipad 26 apple 2 iPadOS 26

Photo Credit: Apple

 

The Files app has been overhauled and now comes with an updated List view, enabling users to see more details in the form of resizable columns and collapsible folders. It also has folder customisation options including custom colours, icons, and emojis, which are synced across Apple devices. With iPadOS 26, you can drag any folder from the Files app to the Dock.

In addition to improving existing features, Apple has introduced a new Preview app for the iPad. It serves as a dedicated platform for drawing quick sketches, as well as viewing, editing, and marking up PDFs and images with touch or Apple Pencil. It also lets them quickly fill out forms using Auto Fill.

ipad 26 apple 3 iPadOS 26

Photo Credit: Apple

 

Lastly, users can now run computationally-intensive Background Tasks with iPadOS 26. It will show up with Live Activities when a long-running process is started in an app, providing a clear view of what's running. Further, developers can leverage the updated Background Tasks API to integrate this capability in their apps too. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPadOS 26, iPadOS 26 Features, iPadOS 26 Compatibility, iPadOS 19, WWDC 2025, Apple intelligence, Apple, iPad
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WWDC 2025: Apple Announces iOS 26 With New Liquid Glass Design, Apple Intelligence Enhancements and More
WWDC 2025: macOS Tahoe 26 Unveiled With New Design, Continuity Features and Big Update to Spotlight

Related Stories

WWDC 2025: Apple Unveils iPadOS 26 With New Windowing System, Liquid Glass UI, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Announces iOS 26 With Liquid Glass Design, These New Features
  2. iQOO 13 and More Available With Discounts During iQOO 5th Anniversary Sale
  3. WWDC 2025 Highlights: Apple Unveils iOS 26, macOS 26 and Liquid Glass UI
  4. Everything We Know About the Vivo T4 Ultra Ahead of Its June 11 Launch
  5. Poco F7 India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  6. macOS Tahoe 26 Brings Phone App, Live Activities, Spotlight and More Features
  7. AI+ Smartwatch With Built-in TWS Launching This Month: Report
  8. WazirX Parent Zettai Seeks Moratorium Extension, Responds to Court Criticism
  9. Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G Tipped to Offer Magnetic Wireless Charging
  10. Vivo T4 Ultra Chipset, Display Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WWDC 2025: Apple Unveils iPadOS 26 With New Windowing System, Liquid Glass UI, and More
  2. WWDC 2025: macOS Tahoe 26 Unveiled With New Design, Continuity Features and Big Update to Spotlight
  3. WWDC 2025: Apple Announces iOS 26 With New Liquid Glass Design, Apple Intelligence Enhancements and More
  4. WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence Models Expanded to Developers, Live Translation Feature Unveiled
  5. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Hints at 'Return' of Halo: Combat Evolved Next Year
  6. Vivo X Fold 5 Design Teased; Confirmed to Feature 8T LTPO Panels, Meet IP5X and IPX9+ Certifications
  7. Oppo K13x 5G Price Range in India Tipped; Alleged Retail Box Suggests Flat Display
  8. WWDC 2025: Apple Faces AI, Regulatory Challenges As it Woos Developers at Annual Conference
  9. WazirX Parent Zettai Urges Singapore Court to Review WazirX Restructuring, Extend Moratorium
  10. AI+ Smartwatch With Built-in TWS Tipped to Launch in June; Retail Box Image Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »