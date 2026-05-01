Technology News
English Edition

YouTube Expands Picture-in-Picture Feature Globally for All Users

Non-Premium YouTube users outside the US can now have access to PiP for long-form, non-music content.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 May 2026 12:40 IST
YouTube Expands Picture-in-Picture Feature Globally for All Users

Premium Lite members will be able to use PiP for long-form, non-music content on Android and iOS

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • PiP mode is expanding to more users worldwide
  • PiP mode allow users to watch videos while accessing other apps
  • The PiP can be turned off by opening the YouTube app
Advertisement

YouTube unveiled its Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature a few years ago, allowing users to continue watching videos in a small window while using other apps. Now, the Google-owned video platform has announced that the PiP mode is expanding to more users worldwide over the coming months. Previously, the PiP feature was limited to YouTube Premium members outside of US on Android and iOS devices. Only non-premium users in the United States could access the feature.

YouTube Confirms Global Expansion of PiP 

Google, through a post on its Support page, confirmed that PiP is now rolling out to all YouTube users globally in the coming months. This feature lets users shrink the video into a smaller player that keeps playing even after they leave or minimise the YouTube app. Google made the PiP feature available to Premium subscribers on iOS back in 2021. It is a convenient way to multitask, as users can keep the video open while performing other tasks.

VoltYouTube Discussion
Explore More...

With the latest update, non-premium users outside the US can now have access to PiP for long-form, non-music content on their Android and iOS devices. Premium Lite Members will continue to access the PiP for long-form, non-music content on Android and iOS. Finally, the Premium members can access PiP for both music (Premium-only) and non-music content.

While watching a YouTube video, users can swipe up or press the home button to leave the app, and the video will automatically keep playing in a floating window on the screen. The small player can be moved anywhere on the smartphone's home screen and positioned over other apps.

You can stop PiP from activating by pausing or stopping the video before leaving the YouTube app. Users may need to adjust either the YouTube app or device settings if it isn't working properly.

The PiP can be turned off by opening the YouTube app, heading to Settings Playback > toggle Picture-in-Picture to off.

For turning picture-in-picture on on your Android device, head to Settings Apps > YouTube > Advanced > Picture-in-Picture and toggle it on.

Users can either tap the floating video to show controls and press the X icon in the top-right corner, or drag the mini player down to the bottom of the screen to dismiss it.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Picture In Picture, Picture in Picture, YouTube Update, YouTube Features, YouTube PiP
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Star Wars: Galactic Racer Launches October 6, Pre-Orders Now Live
Google’s Gemini AI App Could Soon Start Showing Ads, Company Executive Reportedly Hints During Earnings Call

Related Stories

YouTube Expands Picture-in-Picture Feature Globally for All Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These OnePlus and Nothing Phones Could Get Expensive in India Soon
  2. Xiaomi Civi 6 and Civi 6 Pro Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  3. iQOO Z11 Global Variant Visits Geekbench With a Different Snapdragon Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung India Mobile Chief Raju Antony Pullan Steps Down; Aditya Babbar to Reportedly Lead MX Operations
  2. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Set to Launch Later This Month; Pre-Reservations Begin
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Successor Might Skip the 3x Telephoto Rear Camera, Early Leak Suggests
  4. Drift Exploit Claims Its First Victim as DeFi Protocol Carrot Shuts Down
  5. Realme 16T Geekbench Listing Suggests Possible Performance Downgrade Over Realme 15T
  6. Microsoft Rolls Out Xbox Mode on Windows 11 PCs in Select Markets
  7. OnePlus, Nothing and More Smartphone Makers Reportedly Raise Prices of Their Mid-Range, Flagship Handsets as RAM Shortage Rages On
  8. Xiaomi Civi 6, Civi 6 Pro Leak Hints at Dimensity Chips and 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  9. Bitcoin Climbs Near $77,000 as Liquidity Trends and Stable Momentum Support Market
  10. Google’s Gemini AI App Could Soon Start Showing Ads, Company Executive Reportedly Hints During Earnings Call
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »