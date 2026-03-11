Technology News
English Edition
YouTube’s Likeness Detection Tool Expanded to Government Officials and Journalists

YouTube first unveiled its Likeness Detection tool in December 2024.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 March 2026 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Once verified, eligible users can use the tool to request the removal of deepfakes

Highlights
  • It was released for content creators in October 2025
  • The feature helps users flag videos imitating their face or voice
  • Users have to go through an onboarding process to enable it
YouTube began rolling out its Likeness Detection tool to creators on the platform in October 2025. The tool was designed to monitor videos on the platform that mimic the likeness of face or voice of a user without consent. The feature was part of the Google-owned video streaming giant's initiative to protect users from the harmful usage of artificial intelligence (AI). On Tuesday, the company announced that the tool will now be expanded to civic leaders and journalists. They will have to first enrol themselves, and once done, they can begin requesting the removal of their deepfakes on the platform.

YouTube's Likeness Detection Tool Expanded to Civic Leaders and Journalists

In a blog post, the streaming giant announced the expansion of the tool to more users. While the first round of rollout was focused on protecting content creators, YouTube is now bringing the tool to journalists, government officials, and political leaders. This group of individuals usually have power of influence, and their deepfakes can be used to spread unrest and misinformation, which was likely why the company included them.

However, not all government officials and journalists will have access to the tool just yet. Since the Likeness Detection tool is still in pilot, it might be some time before everyone involved in these fields gets access. “We're starting with this cohort to ensure the tool meets their unique needs, with plans to significantly expand access over the coming months,” YouTube said.

YouTube's Likeness Detection tool requires eligible users to go through an extensive verification process before they can enrol and begin monitoring and reporting deepfakes that mimic their face and voice. The process involves submitting a photo ID and a video of their face. This is used as a reference for their likeness and to verify their identity. After the requirements are met, the application is reviewed by humans. Then, individuals receive an email from the company confirming that their setup is complete.

The streaming giant states that the data provided during the enrollment process is only used for identity verification and not to train Google's generative AI models. It will be stored on YouTube's internal database for up to three years from the date of their last sign-in. The collected data will be treated in accordance with Google's privacy policies.

Comments

Further reading: YouTube likeness detection, YouTube, Deepfakes, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
GainBitcoin Crypto Scam Case: CBI Arrests Darwin Labs CTO and Co-Founder Ayush Varshney
Turbo Read

