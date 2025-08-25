Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent, YouTube Says ‘Running an Experiment’

YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent, YouTube Says ‘Running an Experiment’

Several YouTubers have claimed that Shorts uploaded by them appear to be retouched using AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 25 August 2025 17:49 IST
YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent, YouTube Says ‘Running an Experiment’

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Christian Wiediger

YouTube said it did not use GenAI or upscaling but “traditional machine learning technology”

Highlights
  • YouTubers said these videos appear sharper and skin smoothened
  • The content creators have claimed to not consent for such AI processing
  • YouTube said it is improving video quality as part of an experiment
Advertisement

YouTube might be using artificial intelligence (AI) to alter human-created Shorts videos, several content creators have claimed. YouTubers have complained that the AI-generated effects on their videos were being added without their express consent, and added that the streaming giant did not inform them about adding the said effect. YouTube has responded to the complaints and has acknowledged that certain Shorts were being edited using “traditional machine learning technology” as part of an ongoing experiment. However, the company maintained that no generative AI was used for this.

YouTube's New Experiment Uses Machine Learning to Improve Shorts' Quality

In a video (first spotted by BBC), YouTube content creator Rhett Shull showcased that his videos looked different when uploaded to YouTube compared to when uploaded on Instagram. Placing both videos side-by-side, he claimed that the one posted as Shorts appeared “smoothened,” and as if “an oil painting effect was added to his face.”

Shull is not the only one with this experience. A Reddit post from June 27, titled “YouTube Shorts are almost certainly being AI upscaled,” mentioned experiencing the same thing. The poster also shared screenshots of a video across different resolutions to claim that AI was being used to add and remove specific details.

In both cases, users noted that the faces were being smoothened, hair made to look sleeker, and wrinkles on shirts being erased. Both users called the practice of altering elements in their videos deceptive and malicious, due to the streaming platform not communicating these changes.

Rene Ritchie, YouTube's head of editorial and creator liaison, explained in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), “No GenAI, no upscaling. We're running an experiment on select YouTube Shorts that uses traditional machine learning technology to unblur, denoise, and improve clarity in videos during processing (similar to what a modern smartphone does when you record a video).”

Despite the explanation, several users commenting on the post claimed that the company was being deceptive by using “machine learning” instead of AI. However, Ritchie responded, “GenAI typically refers to technologies like transformers and large language models, which are relatively new. Upscaling typically refers to taking one resolution (like SD/480p) and making it look good at a higher resolution (like HD/1080p). This isn't using GenAI or doing any upscaling.”

“I did not consent to this.” Shull said in the YouTube video, adding, “The most important thing I have as a YouTube creator[..]is that you trust what I'm making, what I'm saying, and what I'm doing is truly me[..]Replacing or enhancing my work with some AI upscaling system not only erodes that trust with the audience, but it also erodes my trust in YouTube.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, Shorts, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India With One-Year YouTube Premium Subscription

Related Stories

YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent, YouTube Says ‘Running an Experiment’
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: The Classic Just Got Even Better
  3. Lava Play Ultra 5G vs Redmi 15 5G: Price in India, Features Compared
  4. Here's When the OnePlus Pad 3 Will Go on Sale in India
  5. Realme's Next Smartphone Will Feature a Massive 15,000mAh Battery
  6. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent
  7. SpaceX Reschedules Planned Starship Test Flight Launch
  8. Vivo Y500 With 8,200mAh Battery to Launch in China on This Date
  9. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Goes on Sale in the UK Ahead of Launch in India
  10. Google Drive Now Lets You Edit Videos With This New Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With Exynos 1380 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  2. Lumio Arc 5 Projector Goes on Sale in India: Price, Availability, Features
  3. Binance Australia Must Conduct Audit Over Anti-Money Laundering Concerns, AUSTRAC Says
  4. Vivo Y500 Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Presence of 8,200mAh Battery
  5. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent, YouTube Says ‘Running an Experiment’
  6. Xiaomi 15T Series Design Leaked Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Feature 5,500mAh Battery
  7. Flipkart Black Membership Programme Launched in India With One-Year YouTube Premium Subscription
  8. Spotify Flags Price Rises as It Introduces New Services: Report
  9. Apple's Foldable iPhone Will Reportedly Feature Four Cameras; Company Said to Consider Gemini AI for Upgraded Siri
  10. Slack Lists Project Management Feature to Organise Team Workflows Announced, Could Take on Trello
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »