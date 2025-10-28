Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App

At Adobe Max 2025, the San Jose, California-based software giant announced a partnership with YouTube. With this collaboration, the company is offering its Premiere app for iOS as a one-stop shop for YouTube Shorts creators. The video editing app's workflow is being tweaked to adjust to Shorts, and users will even be able to import the video and directly publish it to their channel. Notably, the announcement comes alongside several new artificial intelligence (AI) features and tools that have been introduced for different Adobe platforms.

Adobe's Premiere App to Support YouTube Shorts Video Editing

Short vertical-scrolling video content has become the default social media video consumption style. Popularised by TikTok, and later adopted by Instagram with Reels and YouTube with Shorts, the format has engaged thousands of creators and millions of viewers. To tap into that space, Adobe announced its partnership with YouTube during the event to facilitate Shorts creation.

As part of this collaboration, Adobe will provide a dedicated content creation space within the Premiere app. Within this space, content creators will get access to the existing video editing tools, as well as exclusive templates, transitions, and effects for Shorts. The interface will also allow users to directly import and publish the edited videos on the creator's YouTube channel.

Announcing the collaboration, Scott Silver, Vice President of Engineering at YouTube, said, “This partnership with Adobe to integrate YouTube Shorts into Premiere mobile will give creators even more choice and access to more editing features to produce content the way they want, unlocking new ways for them to connect with their viewers and reach new audiences globally." Ely Greenfield, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President, Digital Media at Adobe, unveiled the partnership alongside Silver.

On the YouTube app, content creators will now see an “Edit in Adobe Premiere” button that will redirect them to Adobe's iOS platform. There, users can choose from various title presets and effects, ready-to-use templates, and even share their created templates for others to use.

Notably, Adobe has also introduced a new prompt-to-edit tool that allows users to edit videos directly with text prompts. The capability uses agentic capabilities within assistants across Photoshop, Firefly, and Express. The company also introduced the Generate Soundtrack and Generate Speech tools that can add music tracks and voice-overs to uploaded videos.