YouTube Announces New AI-Powered Tools for Shorts Creators, Podcasters at Made on YouTube Event

YouTube held its Made on YouTube live event on Tuesday, during which the company unveiled its new products and AI-powered features.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 11:59 IST
YouTube Announces New AI-Powered Tools for Shorts Creators, Podcasters at Made on YouTube Event

Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube Shorts creators will soon get the ability to add effects to their videos

Highlights
  • The Made on YouTube 2025 event was held on Tuesday
  • YouTube is integrating Veo 3 into Shorts
  • The AI-enabled feature is rolling out to the US and the UK first
YouTube launched various new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features at its Made on YouTube event on Tuesday. The Alphabet-owned video streaming platform announced that YouTube Shorts creators will be able to create new video backgrounds and clips with sound with the help of a new AI-enabled tool, for free. The company also unveiled Playables on Live for creators to play over 75 games while interacting with their audience.

YouTube Integrated Google Veo 3 Into Shorts for Creators

Partnering with Google DeepMind, YouTube says that it has integrated a custom version of the Veo 3 video generation AI model into YouTube Shorts. Creators can now generate video backgrounds and clips with sounds from the platform. The tool is claimed to create 480p resolution videos with “lower latency” for free.

Currently rolling out to creators in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the new YouTube Shorts feature can be used by tapping on the create button, then clicking on the “sparkle icon” in the top right corner of the screen. YouTube said that the new AI tool will be available in other regions soon.

On top of this, YouTube Shorts creators will soon be able to create a video from still photographs, transform the look for their videos to make them look “pop art or origami”, and add objects like a character, prop, or an effect with text prompts using the new Veo 3 AI model. The company said that the feature will start introducing the feature in the “coming months”.

Google Veo 3 is also being integrated by YouTube into its Podcasts section, which will enable podcasters to generate video clips and shorts from full podcast episodes. If a creator did not shoot a video for the podcast, the AI-powered tool will generate a “customisable” video using the audio files from the podcast.

Moreover, YouTube also announced new features for live streaming. The company is introducing Playables on Live. Playables were earlier only available for users with over 75 games. Now, even creators can use this feature while livestreaming, monetizing, and interacting with their audience. Creators will also be able to start a vertical livestream. Lastly, live streamers will be able to create highlights or Shorts from their lives using an AI-powered tool.

