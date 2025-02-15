Technology News
English Edition

Prowatch X With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched in India

Prowatch X will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting February 21.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 February 2025 11:30 IST
Prowatch X With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched in India

Photo Credit: Lava

Prowatch X is available in a single Cosmic Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Lava Prowatch X is equipped with a 300mAh battery
  • Th smartwatch supports intelligent exercise recognition (IER)
  • The Lava Prowatch X works with iOS and Android smartphones
Advertisement

Prowatch X by Lava was launched in India on Saturday, and the company's latest smartwatch is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and is housed in an aluminium alloy frame. The wearable supports various health tracking features, such as SpO2 monitoring and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking. It also offers GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. The Prowatch X is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Prowatch X Price in India, Availability

Prowatch X by Lava price in India is set at Rs. 4,499 and the smartwatch will be available to pre-order between February 15 and February 18. The company says that customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount using any bank debit or credit card to complete their purchase.

The smartwatch will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting February 21. It will be available in a single Cosmic Grey colourway, along with metal, nylon, and silicone strap variants.

Prowatch X Specifications, Features

There's a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED screen on the Prowatch X, with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 500nits peak brightness, 326ppi pixel density and a 30Hz refresh rate. It has a dual-core ATD3085C processor, according to the company, and it works with both iOS and Android smartphones.

The Prowatch X is packed with sensors, including a HX3960 PPG sensor used for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, six-axis accelerometer, barometer, altimeter, and compass. It offers built-in GPS and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, with support for calling and quick responses.

Lava says that the Prowatch can use these sensors to track over 110 sports and workouts and six structured running courses. It also offers intelligent exercise recognition (IER) and aerobic training effect. Other health tracking features offered by the smartwatch include body energy monitoring, VO2 Max, HRV, post-workout recovery analysis, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and breathing exercises.

The Prowatch X packs a 300mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, or about 17 hours of use with GPS tracking enabled, or five hours of Bluetooth calling. Lava says it worked with Techarc to validate the  accuracy of the Prowatch X

The wearable offers additional features such as Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring and watch and smartphone tracking. Users can also choose from over 110 watch faces, according to the company. Lava says that the Prowatch X has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can be used during "mild showers", but hasn't revealed whether it can be worn while swimming.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Prowatch X, Lava Prowatch X Price in India, Lava Prowatch X Specifications, Lava, Smartwatches
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
YouTube Shorts Now Supports Veo 2 AI Model, Lets Users Create Standalone AI-Generated Videos
Animoca Brands, The Sandbox Join Web3 Alliance Group in Saudi Arabia
Prowatch X With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Subscription Plans: Price in India, Benefits, and More
  2. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Might Arrive With These Camera Bar Designs
  3. iQOO Neo 10R Charging Speed Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Spot a High-Speed Star That May Carry a Planet With It
  2. Prowatch X With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched in India
  3. Webb Telescope Unveils Hidden Process Behind Star Formation in Phoenix Cluster
  4. Quantum Research Reveals Time May Not Always Move Forward
  5. Bacteria-Based Cellulose Bandage Speeds Up Plant Healing and Growth
  6. Animoca Brands, The Sandbox Join Web3 Alliance Group in Saudi Arabia
  7. NASA’s PRIME-1 Mission to Study Lunar Ice and Advance Moon Exploration
  8. YouTube Shorts Now Supports Veo 2 AI Model, Lets Users Create Standalone AI-Generated Videos
  9. Physicists Discover Singularities-Free Black Holes Using Pure Gravity
  10. Income Tax Bill 2025 Clarifies Virtual Digital Asset Definition, Includes NFTs: Key Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »