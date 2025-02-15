Prowatch X by Lava was launched in India on Saturday, and the company's latest smartwatch is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and is housed in an aluminium alloy frame. The wearable supports various health tracking features, such as SpO2 monitoring and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking. It also offers GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. The Prowatch X is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Prowatch X Price in India, Availability

Prowatch X by Lava price in India is set at Rs. 4,499 and the smartwatch will be available to pre-order between February 15 and February 18. The company says that customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 discount using any bank debit or credit card to complete their purchase.

The smartwatch will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting February 21. It will be available in a single Cosmic Grey colourway, along with metal, nylon, and silicone strap variants.

Prowatch X Specifications, Features

There's a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED screen on the Prowatch X, with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 500nits peak brightness, 326ppi pixel density and a 30Hz refresh rate. It has a dual-core ATD3085C processor, according to the company, and it works with both iOS and Android smartphones.

The Prowatch X is packed with sensors, including a HX3960 PPG sensor used for heart rate and SpO 2 monitoring, six-axis accelerometer, barometer, altimeter, and compass. It offers built-in GPS and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, with support for calling and quick responses.

Lava says that the Prowatch can use these sensors to track over 110 sports and workouts and six structured running courses. It also offers intelligent exercise recognition (IER) and aerobic training effect. Other health tracking features offered by the smartwatch include body energy monitoring, VO 2 Max, HRV, post-workout recovery analysis, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and breathing exercises.

The Prowatch X packs a 300mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, or about 17 hours of use with GPS tracking enabled, or five hours of Bluetooth calling. Lava says it worked with Techarc to validate the accuracy of the Prowatch X

The wearable offers additional features such as Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring and watch and smartphone tracking. Users can also choose from over 110 watch faces, according to the company. Lava says that the Prowatch X has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and can be used during "mild showers", but hasn't revealed whether it can be worn while swimming.