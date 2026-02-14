Best Google Chrome Flags to Make Your Browser Faster

Google Chrome is among the most popular browsers globally. The browser comes with several features that ensure that, despite keeping multiple tabs open, the browsing speed does not deteriorate, and navigating from one page to another does not feel laggy. However, due to system limitations or heavy usage, this can happen sometimes. And if it is happening to you, you should know about a hidden experimental settings page that can unlock additional performance tweaks. These settings are known as Chrome Flags, and here are the best ones that can increase the browser speed.

What Are Chrome Flags?

Chrome Flags are experimental features built into the Chromium project, which powers Google Chrome. Google says these flags allow developers and advanced users to enable features that are still being tested. Some of them later become default features, while others are removed entirely. But they are experimental, so they can impact stability, security, or performance adversely as well. Always enable one flag at a time to identify which setting affects performance.

How to Activate Chrome Flags?

To activate Chrome Flags, follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome. Type chrome://flags in the address bar and press Enter. Use the search bar at the top to find the specific flag. Change the dropdown menu from “Default” to “Enabled.” Click “Relaunch” to restart Chrome and apply the changes.

If Chrome becomes unstable, you can return to chrome://flags and click Reset all to restore default settings. Google warns that flags can change behaviour without notice, so only enable those you understand. Below are some of the best Chrome flags to make your browser faster, along with what they do and when they are useful.

Enable Parallel Downloading for Faster File Speeds

Flag name: #enable-parallel-downloading

Parallel downloading allows Chrome to split a file into multiple smaller parts and download them simultaneously instead of sequentially. This tweak can improve download speed, especially for large files and on high-speed internet connections.

Do note that this feature makes optimised use of available bandwidth. After enabling it and restarting Chrome, downloads may complete more quickly, particularly for large installers or media files.

Turn On GPU Rasterisation for Smoother Rendering

Flag name: #enable-gpu-rasterization

Rasterisation converts webpage content into pixels for display. Normally, the CPU handles most of this process. Enabling GPU rasterisation switches this workload to the graphics processing unit. The GPU rasterisation flag can improve rendering performance and scrolling smoothness on systems with capable graphics hardware. Devices with integrated or dedicated GPUs may see better responsiveness when browsing content-heavy websites.

Activate Zero-Copy Rasteriser to Improve Efficiency

Flag name: #enable-zero-copy

The Zero-copy flag reduces how often image data is copied between memory buffers during rendering. This lowers memory bandwidth usage and can potentially significantly improve efficiency. Essentially, you can understand zero-copy as a way to optimise rendering, especially when GPU rasterisation is enabled. On devices with limited memory, this can help reduce overhead and improve performance consistency.

Enable Back-Forward Cache for Faster Navigation

Flag name: #back-forward-cache

Back-Forward Cache allows Chrome to store entire pages in memory when navigating between them. Instead of reloading a page from scratch, Chrome restores it instantly when you press the back or forward button. This happens because when the flag is active, navigation between recently visited pages becomes significantly faster due to the browser avoiding a full reload.

Use QUIC Protocol for Faster Website Connections

Flag name: #enable-quic

QUIC is a transport protocol developed by Google and now standardised as HTTP/3. It reduces connection setup time and improves performance on unstable networks by using UDP instead of TCP. Enabling this flag allows Chrome to use the protocol when supported by websites. This can reduce latency and speed up page loading times on compatible servers.