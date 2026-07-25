X Premium vs Free: Is X Premium Worth Buying in India in 2026?

X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter, launched its paid subscription tier, Premium, in 2023, later expanding the subscription options with Premium+. Both subscription tiers bring exclusive features and functionalities to paid users, which are otherwise not available to all. If you are an X user, you might have come across various ads while browsing through your For You and Following timelines. The X Premium tier reduces the number of ads you see on both pages, while the top-end X Premium+ promises a completely ad-free experience. Moreover, the verified badges are offered to paid subscribers. For influencers and content creators, the paid plans also offer different analytics tools.

If you are wondering whether you should pay extra to access the additional features that X Premium and Premium+ plans offer or continue using the microblogging platform for free, we have prepared a guide for you to help you make an informed decision.

X Premium, X Premium+ Price in India

The microblogging platform recently raised the prices of its subscription tiers. The X Premium plan costs Rs. 427 per month, while the X Premium+ tier is priced at Rs. 2,570 per month. However, the company offers a 50 percent discount to users for the first two months, bringing the monthly costs to Rs. 213.50 and Rs. 1,285, respectively.

There are also annual subscription plans available. The company charges Rs. 4,272 annually for the X Premium plan and Rs. 26,400 annually for the X Premium+ plan. The annual plans are more beneficial, as the monthly subscription fees come to Rs. 356 and Rs. 2,200, respectively, which is slightly lower than the monthly plans.

However, you can continue using X for free, as the company does not charge anything for general browsing and usage.

X Premium, X Premium+ Benefits

As previously mentioned, you can have basic access to X, which lets you post, upload videos and photos, interact with others, and host Spaces. Moreover, the Elon Musk-led social media platform also lets users access Grok AI's basic features even without an X Premium or X Premium+ subscription. However, these functionalities remain basic. In case you want to unlock more features, you can check out the X Premium and X Premium+ benefits.

The X Premium plan offers a verified checkmark next to your username. Moreover, it reduces the number of ads you see in your For You and Following timelines by half. It also offers a “larger” reply boost, along with the ability to edit posts, write longer posts, video playback in the background, and download videos. It also gives access to X's Creator Hub, higher Grok AI usage limits, and other customisation options.

On the other hand, the X Premium+ tier offers everything that the standard plan offers, along with some additional benefits. For reference, it provides a completely ad-free experience, the “largest” reply boost, and access to Radar with information regarding trends. The plan also offers the highest Grok AI usage limit, access to SuperGrok, and early access to newer Grok features. You also get access to X Pro, which lets users monitor multiple timelines on a single screen. Lastly, it also gives access to the X Handle Marketplace.

Should You Buy X Premium or X Premium+?

Now, to answer the initial question, who are these subscription plans for? If you use X to gather information, communicate with your friends and family members, or keep up with the news, you should continue using X for free and avoid buying one of the subscription plans. However, if you want to see fewer or no ads, you might want to pay for one of the Premium subscriptions.

Meanwhile, the added benefits and features of the X Premium tier are more suited if you are a power user. You might find the higher Grok AI usage limit, fewer ads in your For You and Following timelines, the ability to edit posts frequently, or the option to publish X Articles useful.

Lastly, the top-of-the-line X Premium+ plan is meant for content creators and influencers who directly or indirectly earn through the microblogging platform. Access to SuperGrok, added analytics tools, and X Handle Marketplace are useful tools, meant for a niche user base.