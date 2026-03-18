Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s are likely to go official soon. While we wait for the launch date announcement, Vivo's product manager has posted new teasers hinting at the features of the upcoming phones. The Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s are confirmed to come with an all-new colour science system. The Vivo X300 Ultra will offer two brand-new cinematic styles. It is already teased to feature a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor, and the phone will come with a Telephoto Extender Kit.

Vivo X300 Series to Debut New Film-Inspired Colour Technology

In a new Weibo post, Vivo executive Han Boxiao announced that Vivo will release a new color science system dubbed 'Blueprint Native Color' (translated from Chinese) with the Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s. He says this Vivo's in-house system, inspired by film aesthetics, delivers a more professional camera-like feel.

The Blueprint Native Color is claimed to preserve natural lighting in portraits, maintaining original skin texture and enhancing the brightness and darkness of the images. The post includes shots highlighting the capabilities of the Blueprint Native Color.

In another post, the executive confirmed that the Vivo X300 Ultra will offer Film Style and Film Look video styles. The former will offer a standard 2.4:1 widescreen aspect ratio, combined with a 24fps cinematic frame rate and motion blur effect. This model also features film halo and graininess. The Film Look, on the other hand, uses a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 60fps frame rate and creates a cinematic cyan and orange hue.

Meanwhile, Vivo already confirmed that the Vivo X300s will come with a Zeiss-tuned 200-megapixel rear camera unit. It will ship with a 7,100mAh battery, Ultrasonic Fingerprint 2.0 technology and a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X300 Ultra will be bundled with a 400mm Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit. It will use a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor as its primary camera.

Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s are said to go official on March 30 in China. They are likely to be launched alongside the Vivo Pad 6 Pro. Both Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300s are said to come with up to 16GB of onboard RAM and a maximum 1TB of storage.

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