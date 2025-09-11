Amazon on Thursday announced that it is launching its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, to select areas in Mumbai. The service, which was previously available in Bengaluru and Delhi, works through micro-fulfilment centres that are located close to customers' neighbourhoods. Amazon Now offers quick access to groceries, personal care products, and electronic accessories. The latest expansion will let Amazon compete directly with fast-delivery players like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto. The company brought Amazon Now to customers in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Amazon Now Launched in Mumbai

Amazon Now is available in select pin codes in Mumbai, according to the company. The company states that the service has been expanded to a third city after it has received strong customer response in Bengaluru and Delhi. The service allows customers to order thousands of daily essentials, including groceries, personal care items, electronic accessories, and festive supplies, for delivery within a few minutes.

The online marketplace has set up over 100 Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centres across the three cities. Amazon says that it has plans to add hundreds more by year-end, claiming that order volumes are growing 25 percent month-on-month.

Amazon Now was launched in Bengaluru earlier this year. Samir Kumar, VP and Country Manager, Amazon India, said that Amazon Prime members have tripled their shopping frequency after they began using Amazon Now.

The company confirmed that it will continue expanding Amazon Now to more neighbourhoods in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, with additional cities expected to join in the coming months. To see if the service is available in your area, you can head to Amazon.in app and look for the ‘10 mins' icon in the top banner.

The latest expansion highlights Amazon's push into India's fast-growing quick-commerce space, where rivals like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit have already carved out strong footholds. Tata run BB Now, Flipkart's Minutes are also part of this rapidly expanding market. Amazon's rival Flipkart launched its quick delivery service Flipkart Minutes last August.