Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Now Expands to Mumbai With 10-Minute Deliveries for Groceries, Essentials

Amazon Now has established over 100 micro-fulfilment centres across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 14:38 IST
Amazon Now Expands to Mumbai With 10-Minute Deliveries for Groceries, Essentials

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime members claimed to have tripled their shopping frequency after they began using Amazon Now

Highlights
  • Amazon Now operates through micro-fulfillment centers
  • Amazon expands Amazon Now to more Indian cities
  • Amazon Now was launched in Bengaluru earlier this year
Advertisement

Amazon on Thursday announced that it is launching its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, to select areas in Mumbai. The service, which was previously available in Bengaluru and Delhi, works through micro-fulfilment centres that are located close to customers' neighbourhoods. Amazon Now offers quick access to groceries, personal care products, and electronic accessories. The latest expansion will let Amazon compete directly with fast-delivery players like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto. The company brought Amazon Now to customers in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Amazon Now Launched in Mumbai

Amazon Now is available in select pin codes in Mumbai, according to the company. The company states that the service has been expanded to a third city after it has received strong customer response in Bengaluru and Delhi. The service allows customers to order thousands of daily essentials, including groceries, personal care items, electronic accessories, and festive supplies, for delivery within a few minutes.

The online marketplace has set up over 100 Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centres across the three cities. Amazon says that it has plans to add hundreds more by year-end, claiming that order volumes are growing 25 percent month-on-month.

Amazon Now was launched in Bengaluru earlier this year. Samir Kumar, VP and Country Manager, Amazon India, said that Amazon Prime members have tripled their shopping frequency after they began using Amazon Now.

The company confirmed that it will continue expanding Amazon Now to more neighbourhoods in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, with additional cities expected to join in the coming months. To see if the service is available in your area, you can head to Amazon.in app and look for the ‘10 mins' icon in the top banner.

The latest expansion highlights Amazon's push into India's fast-growing quick-commerce space, where rivals like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit have already carved out strong footholds. Tata run BB Now, Flipkart's Minutes are also part of this rapidly expanding market. Amazon's rival Flipkart launched its quick delivery service Flipkart Minutes last August.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Now, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Arm C1 CPU Series Announced With Faster On-Device AI Performance and Better Efficiency for Smartphones
Oppo F31 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 15 India Launch

Related Stories

Amazon Now Expands to Mumbai With 10-Minute Deliveries for Groceries, Essentials
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. You Can Now Sign Up to Test Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update
  3. Oppo F31 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Launched in India With This Nvidia RTX 50-Series GPU
  5. Need the iPhone 17 Series on Launch Day? Blinkit Promises 10-Min Delivery
  6. Instagram Reels Viewership Surpasses TV in India, Meta Report Claims
  7. Want the Best iPhone 17 Pro Battery Life? You'll Have to Buy It in the US
  8. Amazon's 10-Minute Delivery Service in Now Available in This City
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India Leaked; Might Be Similar to Price of Galaxy S24 FE at Launch
  2. NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Launched in India With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display, 10-Day Battery Life
  3. Nintendo Direct Livestream Confirmed for This Week, Will Be Roughly 60 Minutes Long
  4. Need the iPhone 17 Series on Launch Day? Blinkit Promises 10-Minute Delivery
  5. Instagram Reels Viewership Surpasses TV in India, Meta Report Claims
  6. Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  7. Oppo F31 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 15 India Launch
  8. Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Launched in India With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Now Expands to Mumbai With 10-Minute Deliveries for Groceries, Essentials
  10. Arm C1 CPU Series Announced With Faster On-Device AI Performance and Better Efficiency for Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »