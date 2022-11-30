Technology News
loading
  Android Auto Material You Design Now Available in Latest Beta App: Report

Android Auto Material You Design Now Available in Latest Beta App: Report

The Android Auto beta app settings to reportedly feature a new Dark mode as well.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 November 2022 15:55 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Android Auto app version 8.6 to come with Dark mode.

Highlights
  • Android Auto app beta settings page is said to get new design
  • It is reportedly using the Material Design 3 elements
  • Users need to be enrolled in the Android Auto beta program

Android Auto app is finally receiving the new Material You design in the beta channel, as per a report. The new update reportedly brings in a redesigned UI and some extra features to the Settings menu. The Android Auto beta app version 8.6 is available for those who enrolled in the beta program. The new beta app features some major changes to the headers, newly designed ‘Connect A Car' button, new toggles, and more. However, Google hasn't officially rolled out the update yet, and this appears to be a server side rollout.

According to some screenshots shared in a Google News Telegram Channel, the new Android Auto app beta version 8.6 reportedly brings the Material You redesign and a couple of other features to its Settings menu. However, the report notes that the beta is not available widely as the beta channel is already full and hence no new enrollments are being accepted.

The report adds that the new design comes with a big collapsible header, dynamic colours along with new Material Design 3 switches and a dark theme. Additionally, the new Material3SettingsActivity introduced in Android Auto app 8.5 is also said to be functional in the new update.

Google hasn't rolled out the stable version of Android Auto app version 8.6. Hence, if you haven't been enrolled in the beta program, you'll still see the old Material Design 1 style design with a colored top bar.

It seems that the new updated Settings menu of Android Auto app seem to be enabled via hidden flags or it appears to be rolling out from the server side. As seen in the screenshots, the old header image is no more visible. The new design is offering a more modern experience like other Google apps. That's not all, the options are now better organized, making navigation easier than before.

Google earlier this year in May, announced that it will be releasing a bunch of new features for Android Auto later in 2022. It had shared that it will bring features like new user interface and support for suggested responses that are based on Google Assistant's suggestions. The announcements were made at I/O 2022. 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Android Auto, Android, Google
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Featured video of the day
Qualcomm's Fastest Chipset Launched, and Review of the Sony WF-LS900N Earbuds

Comment
