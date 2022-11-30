Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS Plus December Games Tipped to Include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, More

PS Plus December Games Tipped to Include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, More

A report claims the games will be available starting December 6.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 30 November 2022 14:19 IST
PS Plus December Games Tipped to Include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, More

Photo Credit: BioWare

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Highlights
  • If proven right, they will be available on all three PS Plus tiers
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes the entire trilogy, revamped
  • Divine Knockout, out December 6, would become a PS Plus launch title

PlayStation Plus' monthly trio of free games might have leaked early. Reliable leaker Dealabs, who has consistently dropped details for additions to the monthly subscription service, claims that the featured titles for this month will be Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout (DKO). The games will reportedly be available starting next week, December 6, across the PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans. The tipster claims the titles will be available on both PS4 and PS5, and that they will be available to claim until January 3, 2023.

If proven right, out of the three choices, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is undoubtedly the biggest steal here — packaging BioWare's entire critically-acclaimed sci-fi trilogy, which is revered for its branching narratives. The subtitle implies visual enhancements tailored to a new generation and over 40 DLCs from across all three games, including promo weapons, armour, and packs. For the free price tag, Biomutant is another decent choice, that lets you unleash hell through a mix of martial art combat and gunplay in a post-apocalyptic world. Divine Knockout is a new fighting game, launching on the aforementioned December 6 date, across PC and PlayStation.

DKO would effectively become a launch title on PS Plus, as would Stray, except that was restricted to certain PS Plus tiers. Of course, Sony still has no plans to offer its newer first-party titles — such as Horizon Forbidden West or God of War Ragnarök — on the monthly subscription service, unlike Xbox's model.

Sony's financial report from earlier this month showed that PS Plus had lost nearly 2 million subscribers, months after its June relaunch. The count fell from 47.3 million to 45.4 million within the last quarter. The report also suggested that the PlayStation Network's (PSN) monthly active users were also down during the period to 102 million — a decline of 1.4 million from the year before.

For now, players subscribed to PS Plus' Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans can claim the Japan-set Soulslike sequel Nioh 2, the entire Lego Harry Potter Collection, and the atmospheric physics game Heavenly Bodies, until December 5. Those on the latter two, higher-tier plans got access to more titles in November, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition, the entire Kingdom Hearts saga, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and a whole lot more.

In India, PlayStation Plus subscription starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for Extra, and Rs. 849 per month for Deluxe.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Biomutant

Biomutant

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ps plus, playstation plus, ps plus december, ps plus december 2022 games, ps plus december free games, mass effect legendary edition, biomutant, divine knockout, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Ripple, Bitcoin Cash Delisted by Coinbase Wallet Due to ‘Low Usage’: Details
Featured video of the day
iPad (10th Gen): Upgrade or Disappointment?

Related Stories

PS Plus December Games Tipped to Include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 to Offer Better Battery Life Than iPhone 14 Pro Max, CEO Claims
  2. Tata Said to Be in Talks to Buy Wistron's iPhone Assembly Plant in India
  3. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  4. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  5. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Leaked Renders Show a Brand-New Design: Report
  7. Xiaomi 13 Series to Launch on December 1, Alongside MIUI 14, Watch S2, Buds 4
  8. Realme Pad X Review
  9. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi
  10. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Renders Offer Complete Look at Its Design: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. PS Plus December Games Tipped to Include Mass Effect Legendary Edition, More
  2. Ripple, Bitcoin Cash Delisted by Coinbase Wallet Due to ‘Low Usage’: Details
  3. Telcos Seek Regulatory Framework to Levy Usage Charge on OTT Communication Services
  4. India Was Biggest Smartwatch Market Globally in Q3 2022; Apple, Noise Led Respective Segments: Counterpoint
  5. YouTube Removes More Than 17 Lakh Videos in India in Q3 2022 for Violating Community Guidelines
  6. Xiaomi 13 Will Outperform iPhone 14 Pro Max in Battery Performance, CEO Claims
  7. iQoo 11 Pro Full Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. WhatsApp Update Allows Users to Include Caption While Forwarding Media on iOS: All Details
  9. The Elephant Whisperers Trailer Shows the Heartwarming Tantrums of an Orphaned, Baby Elephant
  10. TRAI Seeks Public Comment on Caller ID Display for Mobile Phones to Detect Fraudulent Callers, Spam
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.