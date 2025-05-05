Lava Yuva Star 2 was launched in India on Monday and the latest budget offering from domestic smartphone brand Lava sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display and has a 5,000mAh battery. The Lava Yuva Star 2 comes in two distinct colour options. The handset is equipped with an unspecified octa core Unisoc processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. It has a dual rear camera set up led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The newly announced Lava Yuva Star 2 is currently available to purchase in the country.

Lava Yuva Star 2 Price

Lava Yuva Star 2 price in India is set at Rs. 6,499, and the handset comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It is sold in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory colour options.

The company says that the new Lava Yuva Star 2 can be purchased across retail outlets across the country.

Lava Yuva Star 2 Specifications

The Lava Yuva Star 2 runs on Android 14 Go Edition and features a 6.75-inch HD+ display. It is powered by an unspecified Unisoc processor, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. With the virtual RAM feature, the built-in memory can be expanded up to 8GB, by utilising unused storage.

For optics, the Lava Yuva Star 2 has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 5-megapixel front camera. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It supports the face unlock feature as well.

Lava has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Lava Yuva Star 2 with support for 10W charging via a USB Type-C port. The phone is also claimed to offer an "anonymous call recording" feature. The company says that the Lava Yuva Star 2 will deliver a bloatware-free experience with no pre-installed apps.

The handset comes with a one-year warranty, and Lava says that it will provide free home service for Yuva Star 2 owners.