Apple Fitness+ Now Available in India With Custom Workout Programmes: Price and Other Details

Through the Apple Fitness+ app, users can create exercise plans for a personalised schedule.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 December 2025 15:50 IST
Apple Fitness+ Now Available in India With Custom Workout Programmes: Price and Other Details

Photo Credit: Apple

The health and wellness service is now available in a total of 49 countries

Highlights
  • The Apple Fitness+ subscription costs Rs. 149 per month in India
  • Users can access up to 12 workout and meditation categories
  • The subscription can be shared with up to five other family members
Apple Fitness+ was launched in India on Monday. The health and wellness subscription service from the Cupertino-based tech giant is said to help users with their workouts. Subscribers can get access to trainer-guided workout videos, track their workout real-time metrics, and earn rewards for goal accomplishments — all through the Apple Fitness app. Following its launch in India, the Apple Fitness+ service is now available in 49 countries around the world.

Apple Fitness+ Price in India

The Apple Fitness+ service is available via a subscription-based model to Apple users, priced at Rs. 149 per month. Alternatively, users can opt for an annual plan, which costs Rs. 999 per year.

The service, however, is not part of the Apple One plan. Thus, it will have to be subscribed to separately. The Apple Fitness+ subscription can be shared with up to five other family members, as per the company.

Apple is offering a one-month free trial for Fitness+ for users to try out the service before enrolling in a subscription.

The company also says customers who purchase a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, and Powerbeats Pro 2 from Apple or an Apple Authorised Reseller will receive three months of a complimentary Apple Fitness+ subscription, provided their devices are capable of running the latest operating system software.

Apple Fitness+ Features

Apple says Fitness+ supports up to 12 different activity types, including meditation, strength, yoga, kickboxing, cycling, and mindful cooldown. Episodes range from five minutes to 45 minutes, which can be watched for proper guidance. While Apple Fitness+ does work with an iPhone, users can take advantage of their Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3 to keep a close eye on their personal metrics, such as heart rate, calories burned, and Activity Rings progress.

apple fitness Apple

Apple Fitness+ now available in India

Through the Apple Fitness+ app, users can create exercise plans for a personalised schedule. They can either select from pre-built plans and tailor them according to their needs, or build their own custom plans based on their preferred activity, workout length, days of the week, trainers, and more.

The Apple Fitness+ app features an integration with the Apple Music app, allowing users to listen to genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin Grooves, and other upbeat anthems for motivation during their workout.

For meditation, the app features 12 meditation themes, including Calm, Sleep, and Sound, with easy-to-follow techniques to help users recharge and have mindful moments throughout their day.

Apple's Fitness+ service also includes the ‘Time to Walk' experience on iPhone and Apple Watch. The company says it has been designed to help people walk more often. The experience features stories, photos, and songs curated by influential personalities like artists Daddy Yankee, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes, actors Simu Liu and Jane Fonda, and Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda.

