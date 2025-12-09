Technology News
English Edition
  Apple Fitness+ Service for Guided Workouts to Launch in India on December 15

Apple Fitness+ Service for Guided Workouts to Launch in India on December 15

The Apple Fitness+ subscription can be shared with up to five other family members, as per Apple.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 December 2025 09:09 IST
Apple Fitness+ Service for Guided Workouts to Launch in India on December 15

Photo Credit: Apple

The health and wellness service was first introduced in 2020

Highlights
  • The service helps users with trainer-led workouts and real-time tracking
  • Pricing starts at Rs. 149 monthly or Rs. 999 annually in India
  • Users get access to over 12 workout types and guided meditation
Apple Fitness+ will be available in India later this month, the company announced on Monday. It is the Cupertino-based tech giant's health and wellness subscription service that helps users with their workouts by providing access to trainer-guided workout videos, tracking real-time metrics, and earning rewards for goal accomplishments — all with just their iPhone. Following its latest expansion, Apple Fitness+ will be available in a total of 49 countries and regions around the world.

Apple Fitness+ Expansion

Apple will launch the Fitness+ service in India on December 15, as per a newsroom post. The tech giant claims that it is the service's biggest expansion since its launch five years ago in 2020. Initially introduced in six countries, which was later expanded to 21, it will be available in a total of 49 regions worldwide.

Similar to its global availability, the health and wellness service will be offered on a subscription basis in India, with prices beginning at Rs. 149 per month. Apple users can enrol in an annual plan, which costs Rs. 999 per year. The Apple Fitness+ subscription can be shared with up to five other family members, as per the company.

Customers who purchase a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, and Powerbeats Pro 2 from Apple or an Apple Authorised Reseller will receive three months of a complimentary Apple Fitness+ subscription, provided their devices are capable of running the latest operating system software.

Once available, Apple users in India will be able to access over 12 different workout types via Apple Fitness+. This includes Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation. The service offers training episodes of varied length, from five minutes to 45 minutes. While Apple Fitness+ does work with an iPhone, users can take advantage of their Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3 to keep a close eye on their personal metrics, such as heart rate, calories burned, and Activity Rings progress.

Apple Fitness+ also allows them to create a personalised schedule based on their workout and meditation preferences. Details such as the top activities, durations, trainers, music, and more are taken into account when creating custom plans.

The Apple Fitness+ app features an integration with the Apple Music app, allowing users to listen to genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin Grooves, and other upbeat anthems for motivation during their workout.

Alongside India, the service is also launching in Chile, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, Vietnam, and 17 other countries and regions beginning December 15.

Apple Fitness, Apple Fitness Plus, IPhone, Ipad, Apple Watch, Powerbeats Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
GTA 6 Roundup: Know About the Launch Date, Price in India, System Requirements and More

Apple Fitness+ Service for Guided Workouts to Launch in India on December 15
