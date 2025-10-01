Technology News
English Edition
  Powerbeats Fit Launched in India With IPX4 Rating, Up to 30 Hours Total Playback Time

Powerbeats Fit Launched in India With IPX4 Rating, Up to 30 Hours Total Playback Time

Powerbeats Fit earbuds run on Apple’s older H1 chip and support Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 October 2025 12:49 IST
Powerbeats Fit Launched in India With IPX4 Rating, Up to 30 Hours Total Playback Time

Photo Credit: Apple

Powerbeats Fit feature ANC that eliminates external sounds

Highlights
  • Powerbeats Fit come with wingtips designed to ensure a secure fit
  • The earbuds offer Bluetooth connectivity
  • Each earbud sports auto-play and pause sensors
Apple launched the Powerbeats Fit on Tuesday as the company's latest fitness-focused true wireless stereo (TWS) headset. Equipped with Apple's older H1 chip, the earbuds are a refreshed version of the Beats Fit Pro. They support active noise cancellation (ANC) as well as a transparency mode, adaptive equaliser, and personalised spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. The Powerbeats Fit comes in four different colour options with an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

Powerbeats Fit Price in India

Powerbeats Fit price in India is set at Rs. 24,900. The earbuds are currently available for purchase via Apple's website in Jet Black, Gravel Gray, Spark Orange, and Power Pink colour options. It will be available in stores from October 2, according to the company's website.

Powerbeats Fit Specifications

Like its predecessor, the Powerbeats Fit features wing tips designed to ensure a secure fit during workout sessions, and the company says the new design is 20 percent more flexible than the Beats Fit Pro. The wireless headset has an ergonomic design and proprietary drivers.

The Powerbeats Fit ships with four ear tip sizes — extra-small, small, medium, and large — for a more personalised fit. It runs on Apple's H1 chip and support Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking.

With iOS devices, the Powerbeats Fit offer additional features including Automatic Switching between Apple devices, Audio Sharing with another pair of Beats or AirPods, Hey Siri support, and integration with Find My for locating misplaced earbuds.

On the other hand, Android users can access one-touch pairing, customise controls, check battery status, and locate their earbuds using the Beats app.

The Powerbeats Fit also support Apple's Adaptive EQ, which uses internal microphones to adjust the sound in real time based on the fit and shape of the wearer's ears. The earbuds include dual beam-forming microphones.

Like most Beats wireless headsets, the Powerbeats Fit supports ANC and Transparency modes. It has an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance.

The Powerbeats Fit is claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of battery life along with charging case. Each earphone is said to offer up to 7 hours of playback per charge, and one hour of playback after five minutes of quick charging.

Beats says the Powerbeats Fit charging case is 17 percent smaller than its predecessor. The earbuds support Bluetooth connectivity and allow users to take calls, or FaceTime with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, and activate Apple's Siri assistant.

With in-ear detection, the Powerbeats Fit can automatic play and pause media when the headset in or out of your ears, respectively. On-device controls are available to switch between ANC and Transparency modes, take calls, and activate voice assistants without reaching for one's phone.

Beats Powerbeats Fit True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Beats Powerbeats Fit True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Orange
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Amazon Event Roundup: Amazon Launches Fire TV Stick 4K Select, Omni QLED Series, New Kindle Scribe and Echo Devices

