Apple recently teased the launch of the Powerbeats Fit, and the company revealed the earphones in an orange colourway. A tipster has now shared images that indicate the upcoming TWS headset will be available in at least three more colour options, and also reveal its design, including the charging case. Some key features of the wireless audio headset have also been leaked, ahead of its debut. Notably, Apple is expected to launch its AirPods Pro 3‌ later today alongside the iPhone 17 series. The Cupertino-based tech giant could unveil the Powerbeats Fit in the coming weeks.

Powerbeats Fit Colour Options, Key Features (Expected)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted images of the Powerbeats Fit on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. The wireless headset is expected to launch in Gravel Grey, Jet Black, Spark Orange, and Power Pink colourways. He also shared images of the upcoming TWS headset, which shares a resemblance with the Beats Fit Pro. The charging case, earphones, and ear tips are all seen in the same colour for all variants.

According to the tipster, the Powerbeats Fit is aimed to be "high-performance earbuds for working out," with wingtips that are claimed to ensure a secure fit. The earphones will come with four ear tip size options, as per the leak. The TWS headset will likely be powered by Apple's H1 chip.

The Powerbeats Fit earphones are expected to support active noise cancellation (ANC), including a transparency mode. The audio wearable may offer support for personalised spatial audio as well. They will come with Adaptive EQ, which is said to adjust sound in real time to match your ear shape and how your earbuds fit, creating a more balanced and personalised audio experience.

Each Powerbeats Fit earbud offers playback time of up to seven hours on a single charge, according to the tipster. Together with the case, these earphones are said to last for up to 30 hours. Each earbud will likely come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

Notably, the official teaser suggests that the Powerbeats Fit will arrive in Fall 2025.