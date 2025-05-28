Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Dedicated Gaming App for iPhone, iPad, Mac and TV

Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Dedicated Gaming App for iPhone, iPad, Mac and TV

Apple's dedicated gaming app is expected to be released in September.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 09:56 IST
Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Dedicated Gaming App for iPhone, iPad, Mac and TV

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple brought a dedicated Game Mode to iPhone with iOS 18 last year

Highlights
  • Apple's gaming app is reported to replace the existing Game Centre
  • It will come pre-installed on Apple devices like iPhone, iPad and Mac
  • The app will feature editorial content and promote Apple Arcade titles
Advertisement

Apple is said to have plans of introducing a new dedicated gaming app to its lineup of devices. According to a seasoned journalist, the app will come pre-installed on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It is expected to serve as a centralised hub from which users may be able to launch titles, stay updated with their in-game achievements and activity, and read editorial content from the company about new titles.

Apple's Dedicated Gaming App

Citing sources who asked to remain anonymous, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple's dedicated gaming app will be pre-installed on its devices starting later this year. The Cupertino-based technology giant will include editorial content about new gaming titles, quick access to the game section on the App Store, and promote Apple Arcade with its gaming app.

The journalist claims it will replace Game Centre, a social network platform developed by Apple which is centred around gaming. The app is expected to arrive on all Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the Apple TV set-top box, showing in-game achievements, leaderboards, communication from other players, and recent activity.

As per Gurman, Apple also plans to introduce a Mac version of the app that can show games downloaded outside of the App Store. This app, along with the iPhone version, is reportedly reserved for iOS 19 which will be previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 next month, days after Nintendo launches the Switch 2. The app is expected be released to users in September, around the same time as the launch of the new iPhone models.

The new Gaming app is said to be part of Apple's larger push into gaming. The company recently reportedly acquired RAC7 Games, the studio behind Sneaky Sasquatch. Further, more and more gaming studios have ported their games to Apple devices. Games such as Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Resident Evil Village have been introduced on the iPhone in the last few years, enabling users to enjoy console-quality games on the go.

Apple has also introduced features like a dedicated Game Mode which optimises gaming performance on the iPhone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple gaming app, Apple, iPhone, iPhone Games, App Store, Ipad, Mac, iOS 19, WWDC 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WhatsApp for iPad With Support for Stage Manager and Other Multitasking Features Released

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Dedicated Gaming App for iPhone, iPad, Mac and TV
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's Project Moohan XR Headset Arrives on Geekbench With a Snapdragon XR Chipset
  2. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of May 29 Launch
  3. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Leaked Hands-on Video Showcases Slim Design; Compared With Galaxy S25 Edge
  4. Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Dedicated Gaming App for iPhone, iPad, Mac and TV
  5. WhatsApp for iPad With Support for Stage Manager and Other Multitasking Features Released
  6. WhatsApp Reportedly Developing Unified Chat Media Hub Feature for Web Client
  7. OnePlus 13s to Arrive With Support for OnePlus AI Suite; Plus Key Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Moto G56 5G Specifications Reportedly Listed on Company's Websites Ahead of Global Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Begins Shipping to Customers During Pre-Order Window: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched Alongside Ace 5 Racing Edition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »