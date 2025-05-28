Apple is said to have plans of introducing a new dedicated gaming app to its lineup of devices. According to a seasoned journalist, the app will come pre-installed on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It is expected to serve as a centralised hub from which users may be able to launch titles, stay updated with their in-game achievements and activity, and read editorial content from the company about new titles.

Apple's Dedicated Gaming App

Citing sources who asked to remain anonymous, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple's dedicated gaming app will be pre-installed on its devices starting later this year. The Cupertino-based technology giant will include editorial content about new gaming titles, quick access to the game section on the App Store, and promote Apple Arcade with its gaming app.

The journalist claims it will replace Game Centre, a social network platform developed by Apple which is centred around gaming. The app is expected to arrive on all Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the Apple TV set-top box, showing in-game achievements, leaderboards, communication from other players, and recent activity.

As per Gurman, Apple also plans to introduce a Mac version of the app that can show games downloaded outside of the App Store. This app, along with the iPhone version, is reportedly reserved for iOS 19 which will be previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 next month, days after Nintendo launches the Switch 2. The app is expected be released to users in September, around the same time as the launch of the new iPhone models.

The new Gaming app is said to be part of Apple's larger push into gaming. The company recently reportedly acquired RAC7 Games, the studio behind Sneaky Sasquatch. Further, more and more gaming studios have ported their games to Apple devices. Games such as Death Stranding, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Resident Evil Village have been introduced on the iPhone in the last few years, enabling users to enjoy console-quality games on the go.

Apple has also introduced features like a dedicated Game Mode which optimises gaming performance on the iPhone.