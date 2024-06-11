Technology News

Apple Brings Game Mode to the iPhone With iOS 18, Announces AAA Games in Development

Game Mode on iPhone will automatically turn on when a game is started, as opposed to manually toggling it every time, Apple says.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 June 2024 18:26 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Game Mode on iPhone will be available with iOS 18 later this fall

Highlights
  • Apple says it is bringing Game Mode to iPhone with iOS 18 in the Fall
  • It promises to improve the gameplay by delivering consistent frame rates
  • Personalised Spatial Audio is also confirmed to be coming to Game Mode
Apple is bringing a big gaming-dedicated feature to the iPhone which was previously limited to Mac, the company announced on Monday. At the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 held at Apple Park, the tech giant previewed iOS 18 – the next operating system for the iPhone. While the keynote had a focus on improvements to phone customisation and the introduction of Apple Intelligence features, the iPhone maker also announced that it will be rolling out Game Mode to the iPhone.

Game Mode on iPhone

According to Apple, Game Mode on iOS 18 promises to improve the gaming experience, delivering consistent frame rates. This can potentially prove useful during long gaming sessions. It is a dedicated gaming mode which minimises the background activity on the iPhone to make sure the CPU and GPU can deliver “high frame rates for hours of continuous gameplay”, Apple claims.

Notably, Game Mode was introduced on Mac during WWDC 2023 in June last year, and it is now coming to the iPhone. Apple says it also reduces audio latency with AirPods, while Bluetooth controllers from the likes of PlayStation and Xbox also benefit from reduced input latency, making them more responsive. According to Apple, “This means consistent performance without lag or slowdowns, no matter how long you play.”

On Mac, Game Mode works with existing as well as new games. However, it is yet unclear if it does the same on iPhone. Apple says this feature automatically turns on when a game is started, as opposed to manually toggling it every time.

Apple also showcased the addition of Personalised Spatial Audio in Game Mode with iOS 18 for an improved audio experience and demonstrated it while playing Need for Speed Mobile, although this feature is only said to work with AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

AAA games on iPhone

Alongside the dedicated gaming features, Apple also revealed a list of AAA titles coming to the iPhone in the near future. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard will be the first title arriving for iPhone, iPad, and Mac on July 2. Moreover, Resident Evil 2 is also confirmed to be in development for Apple devices.

While availability on iPhone is unclear, Apple also announced that games such as Sniper Elite 4, Dead Island 2, Control: Ultimate Edition, Frostpunk 2, Valheim, and Palword are also set to arrive on Mac. It is also partnering up with Ubisoft to bring its upcoming action RPG Assassin's Creed: Shadows to the iPad.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Apple, iOS 18, iPhone, WWDC 2024
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Brings Game Mode to the iPhone With iOS 18, Announces AAA Games in Development
